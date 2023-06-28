KSI and Logan Paul were pelted with Prime bottles during their trip to Copenhagen yesterday, but it’s not all as it seems.

The pair were taking part in the launch of their popular drinks brand in Denmark and KSI was speaking to the crowd.

He shouted: “Drink Prime!” and then loads of bottles were aimed at the business partners, but luckily the bottles were empty.

Prime is a hydration drink that has become extremely popular across the United States and the UK, partly due to the immense following that the duo possess.

Why were KSI & Logan Paul pelted with Prime bottles?

A video has now emerged of KSI and Paul telling their loyal fans about the stunt and asking for bottles to be launched their way.

Logan Paul tells the crowd: “Throw your empty, EMPTY, bottles at us!”

KSI then says: “We need to make it look like you guys hate us, alright?”

They are both then pelted with the different bottles where they then try to shimmy and dodge out of the way of them.

KSI later took to Twitter and gave his response to the footage.

He wrote: “That Prime bottle to my head was pinpoint.”

The marketing ploy is certainly different from the internet personalities, who famously became friends after they fought in November 2019, but the videos of them being pelted certainly spread like wildfire on social media, so it clearly worked a treat.

What next for KSI & Logan Paul?

After the Prime tour is over, their focus is expected to turn back to their respective fighting careers as both have plans to continue in their fields.

Tommy Fury, who beat Logan’s brother Jake in February, is a possible opponent of KSI’s and a bout could even take place later this year.

Earlier this month, the British YouTuber tweeted calling out Fury.

He said: “What are you waiting for Tommy Fury?

“Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired MMA pensioners.”

If the rivals are to fight, then the winner could potentially face former UFC star Nate Diaz or Jake Paul, who fight in August.

Logan Paul has pursued a career in wrestling and has even mentioned possibly getting into UFC in the future.

But it remains to be seen what combat sport is his priority going forward as there has been rumours that his next venture could be in either.