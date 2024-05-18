Highlights Premier League clubs stand to earn millions based on their final position.

The amount of money received is determined by both games shown on TV throughout the season and merit payments.

The team who finishes first in the table will make 20 times the amount which will be paid to the team who finishes 20th.

As the Premier League heads into its final round of fixtures, there is still plenty for teams across the division to play for. The title race will go down to the wire. Four teams will battle out to take the final European place. And there is also one more spot in the drop zone that could fall upon one of two clubs.

Whilst it's easy to think that those who aren't involved in these battles may just coast through the last 90 minutes of the season, doing so could have major financial repercussions. Thanks to the Premier League's lucrative television rights deal, the difference in winnings from one spot to another is as large as it ever has been.

With the grand finale approaching, The Athletic have estimated how much every position is worth in the Premier League, breaking down how much each club stands to earn from their performance this season. And even moving up or dropping down one place could be worth millions.

How Much Each Premier League Club is Guaranteed

Every club receives the same lump sum for their participation

The amount of money each Premier League club makes in a Premier League season is determined by three separate factors. The first is the guaranteed pot that each team will be distributed, regardless of where they finish in the table. As explained by The Athletic, the exact figure is not released until after the season has finished. However, data from last term can be used to predict roughly what this sum will be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From 2025, the Premier League's UK broadcast rights deal will be worth £6.7bn. This makes it the most lucrative football league in the world.

Following the 2022-2023 campaign, clubs received a minimum total of £88.6 million. This number was created by three variables: the amount distributed to each team from the UK television rights deal (£31.2m), the amount distributed to each team from the international rights agreement (£48m), and the amount distributed to each team from commercial payments (£9.4m).

Teams can build upon this amount based on how many times their games are shown on television. Last season, Manchester City were the greatest benefactors of this, having 29 of their games broadcast in the UK. Meanwhile, Bournemouth benefited the least, with just 11 games broadcast.

Related Why All Premier League Games Kick-Off at 4pm on Final Day GIVEMESPORT explains why every Premier League match on the final day of the season kicks-off at the same time and how to watch the games.

Premier League Merit Payments

Figures are determined by where teams finish

The other way of earning more money from the Premier League is dependent on where you finish in the final standings. Based on last season's numbers, each team received roughly £1.7m for their UK merit payment and roughly £1.4m for their international merit payment. Based on these figures, Sheffield United will be walking away with the lowest combined sum, at just £3.1m.

At the top of the table, Manchester City look set to swoop up the maximum prize for the fourth year running, which, if last season is anything to go by, will be around £62.3m. If ever there was an added incentive to take home the trophy, that amount of cash would definitely do the trick. This means that the champions will earn 20 times more than the bottom team based on merit.

As for the rest of the Premier League table, The Athletic has predicted what they are set to earn if everyone remains in the same position come the end of the final day. You can see what each position earns below.

Premier League Merit Payment Prediction Rank Club UK Merit Payment (£) International Merit Payment (£) Total (£) 1 Manchester City 33.8m 28.5m 62.3m 2 Arsenal 32.1m 27.0m 59.1m 3 Liverpool 30.4m 25.6m 56.0m 4 Aston Villa 28.7m 24.2m 52.9m 5 Tottenham 27.1m 22.8m 49.9m 6 Chelsea 25.4m 21.3m 46.7m 7 Newcastle 23.7m 19.9m 43.6m 8 Manchester United 22.0m 18.5m 40.5m 9 West Ham 20.3m 17.1m 37.4m 10 Brighton 18.6m 15.7m 34.3m 11 Bournemouth 16.9m 14.2m 31.1m 12 Crystal Palace 15.2m 12.8m 28m 13 Wolves 13.5m 11.4m 24.9m 14 Fulham 11.8m 10.0m 21.8m 15 Everton 10.1m 8.5m 18.6m 16 Brentford 8.5m 7.1m 15.6m 17 Nottingham Forest 6.8m 5.7m 12.5m 18 Luton Town 5.1m 4.3m 9.4m 19 Burnley 3.4m 2.8m 6.2m 20 Sheffield United 1.7m 1.4m 3.1m

How This Season's Merit Payments Compare to Previous Years

There has been an increase in value

Premier League merit payments have risen significantly compared to the 2021-22 season, where clubs earned just over £2 million collectively. This increase is primarily driven by the latest international broadcast deal, which started in the 2022-23 season and continues until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Previously, from 2019 to 2022, the international deal was valued at £4 billion, while the domestic agreement was £5 billion. However, the current £5.05 billion international deal has surpassed the domestic agreement for the first time, highlighting a shift in revenue sources for the league, and just how much money is flying around in the English top flight.