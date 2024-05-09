Highlights Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Tua, aims to join the Arizona Cardinals roster at mini-camp tryout.

After failing in one mini-camp, a familiar quarterback is getting a second chance to prove himself as NFL ready. The Arizona Cardinals appear to be taking a flyer on Taulia Tagovailoa, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Taulia, the brother of current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is signing on to a rookie mini-camp tryout with the Cardinals after failing to make an impression with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the month.

Now, the 24-year-old quarterback is looking to once again prove himself and to a team that he can at least be on their practice squad roster. And, as a guy who went undrafted from this April's draft class, Taulia probably will have a little bit bigger of a chip on his shoulder than most other prospects.

Taulia Tagovailoa Getting A Second Chance

Taulia Has an Impressive Collegiate Resume

After starting off his collegiate playing days in the role of second fiddle behind his brother Tua at the University of Alabama, Taulia transferred to the University of Maryland during the COVID pandemic year of 2020. What he did after transferring was nothing short of impressive.

Perhaps also playing behind his brother may have sparked some motivation for his collegiate numbers. Along with winning numerous weekly and yearly awards, Tagovailoa racked up the following numbers:

A Maryland program record and Big Ten all-time passing yards record for a quarterback (11,256)

A Maryland single-season program record with 3,860 passing yards in the 2021 season

A Maryland school record for total career offensive yards with 11,473

A Maryland school record for career completions with 955

A Maryland single-season school record for completions with 328 in the 2021 season

A Maryland school record for career completion percentage, hitting 67.1% of his passes

A Maryland single-season school record for completion percentage, converting 69.2% of his passing attempts in 2021

A Maryland program record with 76 career passing touchdowns

A tie for the Maryland single-season school record with 26 passing touchdowns in 2021

Tagovailoa Brothers Incorporated Taulia Tagovailoa Collegiate Accolades Tua Tagovailoa Collegiate Accolades 955-of-1424 completed passes (67.1%), 11463 total yards of offense, 89 total touchdowns 474-of-684 completed passes (69.3%), 7782 total yards of offense, 96 total touchdowns Multiple Big Ten Conference Awards, Big Ten Conference All-Time Passing Leader Won multiple Player of the Year Awards, Pre-Season All-American in 2019

And in 2023, Taulia put up more dominant numbers to prove to scouts he has what it takes to compete at the NFL level. Statistically speaking, Tagovailoa finished his senior campaign in 2023 with a 66.4% completion rate, 3,377 passing yards, and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

However, Taulia was not exactly well-liked by scouts coming out of college. As Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline put it:

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for scouts and has received tepid reviews. Tagovailoa showed little arm talent, and his deep passes displayed little speed and even fluttered according to those on hand.

Now, surprisingly, Taulia was not given an invitation to the NFL Draft combine. But, that did not deter his confidence.

Sure, while his brother Tua may be a headliner of today's NFL quarterback class, Taulia Tagovailoa looks to have plenty of upside in a league that saw 65+ QBs start a game in 2023.

