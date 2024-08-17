Highlights The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of the best ways to understand the history of the NFL, and Pro Football in general.

There are a ton of different activities at the venue, and multiple ways to immerse yourself in the lasting history and legacy of the league.

With that in mind, here are 10 things you must do if you ever decide to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL has a long, storied history. The league has been around for over 100 years, and as a result, there have obviously been many a historic moment during that time. In order to find a way to memorialize all of those legendary moments, as well as all the great players, coaches and owners the league has seen, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was created.

The Hall of Fame, which resides in Canton, Ohio, is arguably the best and most convenient way to immerse yourself in the storied history of the league. There are a ton of things to view in the Hall of Fame, with each member's bronze bust statue, game-worn artifacts, and many other exhibits as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors in 1963, and since then, 378 lucky individuals have earned enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. Unsurprisingly, the league's oldest team, the Chicago Bears, currently have the most inductees, with 34.

Each year, the NFL season kicks off with Hall of Fame weekend, which includes the induction of the latest class, as well as the inaugural contest of the season, the Hall of Fame Game. With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 can't-miss experiences you need to check out if you decide to visit the Hall of Fame.

Related An Early Look At the NFL's 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot We take a look at the the players with the best chance at Hall of Fame induction in 2025, from 1st-year eligibles to 2024 snubs.

1 The Hall of Fame Gallery

In the Hall of Fame Gallery, you can view each members' bronze bust

This is likely one of the most notable and recognizable features of the Hall of Fame.

Here is a gallery with the inclusion of each member in the hall. In this gallery, you can view each member's bronze bust, which, in other words, is their bronze head-statue. Visitors are provided with a chance to learn about each member through touch-screen kiosks that give information about the members, as well as photos and videos.

This is one of the most iconic parts of the whole experience. The bronze bust is presented during each member's induction speech, so it's one of the most recognizable aspects of the Hall of Fame for the average fan. As a result, this is one of the more memorable parts of the hall.

2 Lamar Hunt Super Bowl Gallery

This gives a summary of each and every Super Bowl that's taken place

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Super Bowl has become the biggest event in the NFL, and one of the biggest sporting events in the world as a whole.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the Hall of Fame would have its own Super Bowl exhibit, in the form of the Lamar Hunt Super Bowl Gallery. This gallery is meant to chronicle the history of the Super Bowl, including each and every Big Game, beginning with the very first one back in 1967.

The gallery uses game footage, artifacts from past Super Bowls, and more kiosks that provide additional info to tell the story of the Super Bowl, and how it became such a global event. Additionally, during part of the regular season, the Lombardi Trophy is on display here as well.

3 'A Game for Life' Theater

This theater is one of the most futuristic parts of the experience

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is one of the most interesting and futuristic parts of the entire experience.

This theater is a holographic experience. The official Hall of Fame describes it in the following terms:

This extraordinary cutting edge, multi-sensory immersive theater features holographic representations of Hall of Fame legends Joe Namath, George Halas, and Vince Lombardi.

In this theater, fans can sit and watch holograms of legends such as Joe Namath, George Halas, and Vince Lombardi speak to them about the game of football, and how it 'teaches lessons about life'.

This is more of a current-moment aspect to the Hall of Fame

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is one of the aspects of the Hall of Fame which gives more precedence to the current iteration of the game.

This part of the Hall of Fame is meant to house some mementos from some of the most recent history-making events in the league. If a player has a record-breaking game, reaches a major career milestone, or makes any other kind of history during the current season, this will be the first place an artifact from that moment can be viewed.

Mementos that are added here will eventually be added to the collection as a whole, but this is usually the first place they go, giving fans an area to view the most recent additions to the Hall.

5 Hall of Fame Lockers

Here, fans can view artifacts from the most recent class of the Hall of Fame

credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Here is another place in which you can view the most recent additions to the Hall of Fame.

Each year, there's a new class of players (between four and nine players/contributors) that get inducted into the Hall. There's a group of artifacts that goes into the hall with them, and the first place they go are the Hall of Fame lockers.

In this exhibit, fans can view each of the new inductees' lockers, which holds their artifacts that will soon go into the depths of the Hall.

Related Playing in the Hall of Fame Game: A Good or Bad Omen For NFL Teams? The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game has been getting the NFL season started since 1962—but does participation breed success or struggle?

6 The NFL's First Century Gallery

This exhibit provides a view into the NFL's exponential growth over the years

Credit: The Pro Football Hall of Fame

While the last two exhibits we've covered have had to do with more current, present-day interests, this one is largely the opposite.

The NFL's First Century Gallery does exactly what the name would suggest: it takes a look at the first century and the growth of the league, dating all the way back to it's very beginnings. The Hall of Fame says this exhibit uses "high-tech interactives and one-of-a-kind artifacts to tell the story of professional football, from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to the worldwide phenomenon it has become today."

The second floor has more to offer, featuring in-depth stories about the league's impact on society and pop culture, with interactive video features.

7 Interactive Area

The interactive area offers hands-on ways in which fans can learn about the game

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

This area is meant to give fans more of an interactive experience when it comes to learning about the game, and the history behind it.

In addition to a variety of hands-on experiences, this area provides presentations, where speakers discuss the history of the sport, and show some of the rarest artifacts from the Hall of Fame's collection. In addition, if you feel ready to game, there's also a Madden EA Sports video game suite.

This is one of the newest aspects of the entire experience

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is one of the newer parts of the Hall of Fame, as it was created in 2009.

This part of the experience takes place in the same area as the interactive area, alongside artifacts from the United States Football League and the history of 'Sunday Night Football'.

This element to the hall was created by James Harris and Doug Williams in 2009, and it's meant to honor players, coaches, and other contributors from historically black colleges and universities.

This provides a good way for fans visiting the hall to commemorate their experience

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is one of the best and easiest ways to commemorate your experience during your visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so it should definitely be considered a 'can't miss' opportunity.

As soon as you pass the ticket office and enter the building, you'll be presented with an opportunity to have your picture taken in front of a giant green screen. Once you complete your tour of the museum, or finish shopping in the Hall of Fame store, you can pick up your photos, which are printed during your trip.

This is a great way for fans to remember their experience, as you obviously can't take any of the items on display home with you. If you're with a group of people, it's an especially good option to remember the fun you had with the whole group.

10 Guided Museum Tours

Perhaps the best way to get the most out of your experience

Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Now, all of these activities can, of course, be done by yourself if you'd like.

However, one great option you can use during your experience is a guided tour. The tour guides consist of the staff, who are very knowledgeable. Since they work at the site, they've got a lot of insight to offer that fans might not be able to hear otherwise.

Also, since they work there, they'll know all the ins and outs of the Hall, giving you the best experience possible.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.