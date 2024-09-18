Key Takeaways The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 167 candidates for 2025 class, including 16 first-time nominees.

The committee will narrow list to 25 semifinalists before selecting 15 finalists for the 2025 class.

Players need 80% of votes to get in. Only 3-5 modern era candidates can be selected per year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 167 modern era candidates for the class of 2025, with 16 of those names being first-time nominees.

The list of 16 players nominated for the first time includes:

Eli Manning (QB)

Luke Kuechly (LB)

Terrell Suggs (LB)

Adam Vinatieri (K)

Marshal Yanda (G)

Travis Frederick (C)

Ryan Kalil (C)

Joe Staley (OT)

Marshawn Lynch (RB)

Darren Sproles (RB)

Demaryius Thomas (WR)

Vernon Davis (TE)

Delanie Walker (TE)

Antoine Bethea (DB)

Aqib Talib (DB)

Earl Thomas (DB)

A screening committee will eventually reduce the total list of nominees to 50 players next month.

From there, the selection committee will narrow the list down to 25 semifinalists, then 15 finalists before their annual meeting prior to the Super Bowl, which will ultimately decide the 2025 class.

Players must receieve 80% of the votes from the 50-person committee to get in. Additionally, the hall of fame has a bylaw, which states that between three to five players can get in as modern era candidates.

Does Eli Manning Belong in the Hall of Fame?

Manning's finest moments came in the biggest games.

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Why don't we start with the most polarizing name on the first-time nominee list.

First of all, it's important to note that only so many players that can be inducted into the hall of fame every year. This year's class for example, included seven players .

Manning's merits and whether they're enough to get him into Canton will certainly be up for debate. While Manning had longevity and had his share of solid seasons, there was also plenty of bad along the way. Still, his two Super Bowl MVPs can't be overlooked, and he did manage to defeat Tom Brady 's New England Patriots twice in the biggest game of the year.

As for the good? Manning got selected to four Pro Bowls, and ranks 10th all-time in passing yards, touchdown passes, completions, and has the 12th-most wins by a quarterback in NFL history.

Eli Manning All-Time QB Ranks (Min. 2,500 Pass Attempts) Stat Category Totals All-Time Rank Pass Yards 57,023 10th Completions 4,895 10th TD Passes 366 10th INTs 244 12th-Most Completion % 60.3 T-42nd Passer Rating 84.1 43rd Wins 117 T-13th 4th-Quarter Comebacks 27 16th Game-Winning Drives 37 12th 4,000-Yard Seasons 7 T-8th

Manning's major drawbacks will be that he never made All-Pro, or led the league in a major statistical category in a season.

Was he a great player? Or was he a good player that was great in big moments? This is likely going to be the key thing that splits votes.

What About The Defensive Stars?

Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs were among the best defensive players of their era.

While Manning never earned All-Pro honors, Luke Kuechly amassed five nods in just eight years. His career was short, but loaded with greatness, as he led all linebackers in the NFL in tackles (1,090), takeaways (26), interceptions (18) and passes defensed (66).

Luke Kuechley LB Ranks During Career (2012-2019) Stat Category Totals Rank Tackles 1,092 1st TFL 75 7th INTs 18 1st Passes Defended 66 1st

Unfortunately, concussion problems ended what would've been one of the all-time greatest careers at age 28.

Terrell Suggs, meanwhile, was also one of the league's best linebackers and he did it over the course of a 17-year career, which is quite a feat for a player at such a physical position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Suggs had seven double-digit sack seasons in 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Suggs was not on the 2000 Baltimore Ravens team that boasted one of the best defenses in NFL history, he made a splash once he got to Baltimore, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003, and helping them to a Super Bowl win in the 2012 season.

Suggs was a key component of the Ravens' defense throughout his time in Baltimore and helped the franchise maintain their identity as a hard-hitting, stout defensive team.

He ended his career with another Super Bowl win, landing a spot on the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs .

Adam Vinatieri Was One of The Most Clutch Kickers in NFL History

Vinatieri kicked two game-winning field goals in the Super Bowl.

It's hard to forget Adam Vinatieri's name, simply because it's attached to so many big moments. While Brady constantly put his teams in position to win a game, he still needed a clutch kicker when the game was on the line, and Vinatieri came through when the Patriots needed him.

Adam Vinatieri All-Time Ranks Stat Category Totals Rank Points 2,673 1st Field Goals Made 599 1st Career Games 365 2nd Extra Points Made 874 2nd Field Goal % 83.8 T-29th Playoff Points 238 1st Playoff Field Goals Made 56 1st Playoff Games 32 2nd

Vinatieri was not only clutch, but he was accurate and reliable for the long-term, as he is the NFL's all-time leader in points scored (2,673), field goals made (599) and also leads all players with 56 postseason field goals made, and 238 playoff points.

Vinatieri would eventually go to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 season, where he'd win another Super Bowl.

Who's a First-Ballot Hall of Famer?

After looking at the list of first-time nominees, who gets in next year?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Hall of Fame committee is only going to pick a select few, and it's always possible that we don't see any first-time ballot hall of famers.

Looking at the list of 16 names above, who would you pick as a slam-dunk, first-ball hall of famer?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.