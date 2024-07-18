Highlights The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place August 3rd in Canton, OH at noon EST.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the order of the induction speeches and ceremonies set to take place on August 3rd in Canton, OH.

Dwight Freeney, one of the greatest pass rushers of his era for the Indianapolis Colts,

The ceremon will begin at noon EST, and each inductee will have 10 minutes to deliver their speech.

The class will feature seven NFL legends who will join the 378 names already in the hall of fame.

Order of Pro Football Hall of Fame Speeches Inductee Presenter Dwight Freeney Jim Irsay Steve McMichael Jarrett Payton Randy Gradishar Tom Jackson Devin Hester Juanita Brown (Hester's mother) Patrick Willis Ernicka Willis (Willis' sister) Julius Peppers Carl Carey Andre Johnson Gary Kubiak

Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman will once again serve as the host/emcee for the annual enshrinement.

Standouts of This Year's Induction Class

The 2024 class features several defensive standouts and one of the greatest WRs of his generation.

The hall of fame induction's broadcast will begin with Dwight Freeney, who was one of the elite pass rushers of the 2000s and much of the 2010s. Freeney played 16 seasons, 11 of which were with the Colts, where Freeney is best remembered.

Freeney's resume includes:

125.5 career sacks

350 tackles

128 tackles for a loss

7x Pro Bowler

3x first-team All-Pro

Freeney would go on to have shorter stints with the Chargers, Falcons, Lions and Seahawks before retiring after the 2017 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dwight Freeney is 26th all-time in sacks, with 125.5.

Following Freeney's induction speech, ESPN's broadcast will move to the home of Steve McMichael, where he will be presented his bust, as he is currently battling ALS.

Devin Hester will be the first return specialist to be inducted into the hall of fame.

There was some debate about whether Devin Hester should be inducted into the hall of fame, due to him mostly being used on special teams as a returner.

However, the hall was right to make an exception in this case, as Hester was as dominant a returner and a complete game breaker for the Chicago Bears.

Hester returned 14 punts for touchdowns in his career, and added five more on kickoffs.

Who could forget, of course, when Hester opened Super Bowl 41 with a kickoff return touchdown against Indianapolis?

There's no doubt that Hester was a player that made coaches alter their game plans, as Hester's return numbers eventually dipped, simply because coaches wouldn't kick the ball to him.

Andre Johnson was the Houston Texans' first true superstar

Andre Johnson will be the last player inducted on August 3rd, and is arguably the most prolific player being inducted this summer. The Houston Texans didn't have much depth as a franchise in their early years, but Andre Johnson helped them emerge as a playoff contender.

Johnson played most of his career in Houston (12 years) before he played two seasons with two of Houston's AFC South rivals, one in Indy and one in Tennessee.

Johnson finished his NFL career with totals of:

1,062 catches

14,185 receiving yards

70 touchdowns

7x Pro Bowler

2x First-Team All-Pro

Johnson had three seasons with more than 1,500 receiving yards, which is pretty impressive, considering he never really played with an elite quarterback in Houston. He did get one year with Andrew Luck in 2015 with the Colts, but Johnson was well past his prime by that point.

Julius Peppers was one of the best pure pass rushers of his era.

Julius Peppers had an incredible combination of size and athleticism, and he used that to become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Coming out of North Carolina as a two-sport star, Peppers hit the ground running with the Carolina Panthers, recording 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception in his rookie year, en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Peppers wound up playing eight seasons with the Panthers, before having shorter stints with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He would eventually return to Carolina to play two more seasons with the Panthers before retiring.

After 16 NFL seasons, Peppers totaled:

159.5 sacks (franchise-record 97 in Carolina)

719 tackles

52 forced fumbles

9x Pro Bowler

3x First-Team All-Pro

It was pretty simple with Peppers. If you wanted to get after the quarterback, you sent Peppers after him.

Patrick Willis accomplished a lot in a short career

It's easy to forget how much of a cornerstone player Patrick Willis was in his prime. He was the leader of the San Francisco 49ers' aggressive defense through the late 2000s and early 2010s. The fact that he decided to retire at the age of 30 and still accomplished enough for a hall of fame nod is truly impressive.

In eight seasons (his last season ended after six games), Willis totaled:

950 tackles

16 forced fumbles

7x Pro Bowls

5x All-Pro

Willis was perhaps the NFL's most dominant linebacker in his prime and accomplished so much in a very short span.

