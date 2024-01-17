Highlights Louis Rees-Zammit, a rugby star from Wales, will attempt to become a successful NFL player.

Rees-Zammit hopes his elite athleticism, including his blazing speed, will help him make an impact in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit will participate in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and could make a team as a fullback or halfback.

The MLB and NBA are increasingly global leagues with stars from around the globe. Now, the decidedly American NFL could be getting in on it.

Welshman Louis Rees-Zammit, a star rugby player for Gloucester in Premiership Rugby as well as the British & Irish Lions, announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving professional rugby to attempt to become the latest international success story for the NFL.

Several NFL players have made the move from the sport of rugby to the NFL. The majority have been punters, but there have been position player success stories as well. Jordan Mailata, who played pro rugby in his homeland of Australia, has been the starting left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2020.

Rees-Zammit is expected to take the NFL's international player pathway

Welshman is the biggest rugby player to try his hand at NFL via pathway

Rees-Zammit discussed his decision on social media, writing in part:

I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don't come around very often.

The rugby star hopes his elite athleticism will help him make an impact in the NFL. The 6'3", 194-pound athlete is blazing fast. According to the Daily Mail, he has been clocked as fast as 24.2 miles per hour, which is faster than any speed clocked by an NFL player in-game, including Tyreek Hill. The caveat here is that NFLers carry a decent amount of pads with them, while Rees-Zammit's time came wearing a regular rugby uniform.

Rees-Zammit could look to make a team as a fullback or a halfback. This was a path taken by Jakob Johnson, a German-born player who took part in the pathway program and currently plays fullback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The rugby star will now take part in a 10-week training program held by the International Player Pathway Program. At the end of that period, he is eligible to sign with an NFL team. Teams that sign IPP players can keep 91 players on their roster rather than 90.

