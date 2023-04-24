Are you tired of FUT Champions ruining your weekend?

Do you find yourself repeatedly coming up short of that elusive rank 1 finish, despite putting hours into the game?

FUT Champions is the absolute pinnacle of Ultimate Team, testing your skills against the very best to play the game. However, wins can be hard to come by and streaks of victories are often few and far between. You're not alone in your woes, almost every FIFA 23 player shares your frustration and is looking for ways to change their fortunes in EA's biggest game mode. To help you out, we've put together 7 Top Tips, with the help of some of the biggest names in Esports, to help you achieve those higher ranks.

Whether you're a seasoned FIFA player or just starting, these tips are designed to help you improve your FUT Champions performance and achieve those enticing rewards. From mastering the basics to taking on more advanced strategies, these tips cover a range of gameplay elements to level up your game. So, if you're ready to take your FUT skills to the next level, delve into these 7 Top Tips and start dominating the competition.

1 Build your XI

Our first tip to enjoying a successful weekend in FUT Champions is to build a formidable squad. Put together a starting XI and bench, while ensuring your players achieve maximum chemistry points, that can compete with the very best cards in the game and guide you to FUT Champions success.

We recommend paying close attention to players with desirable attributes and stats that are conducive to FUT gameplay. Think less Harry Maguire and more Fikayo Tomori. Prioritise shooting and dribbling with your attacking players, defending and physicality with your back line, and plenty of pace throughout the eleven. While it can be helpful to invest in FIFA points, building a strong Ultimate Team to compete in FUT Champs doesn't have to break the bank. It's entirely possible to build a competitive squad on a budget; be savvy in the transfer market, make use of SBCs and hunt for bargains to secure yourself an unbeatable Ultimate Team.

2 Custom Tactics

Another aspect of FIFA 23 that it is crucial to make use of are custom tactics. Having put together the perfect squad, it's time to apply your managerial expertise. Ultimate Team's custom tactics feature allows for complete control of your tactical setup, applying for your own preferences to both your attacking and defensive styles. Additionally, tailoring your player instructions effectively, and in accordance with your style of play, will give you the upper hand on your opponent without a ball being kicked. "Don't be afraid to experiment with different formations and tactics. It's important to find what works best for you and your play style." - Maestro, FIFA eClub World Cup Winner.

While you can set out your tactics to cater for your squad and style, we recommend taking inspiration from some of the biggest names in the world of FIFA. FIFA stars such as Harry Hesketh, DHTekkz and BorasLegend have all released comprehensive and in-depth guides to their own custom tactics, an invaluable insight into how the very best play the game. Who doesn't want to play like Tekkz?

Look away football purists, cover your eyes traditionalists, and listen closely, aspiring Rank 1 players. FIFA 23, in particular Ultimate Team, has become synonymous with overpowered mechanics such as the trivela shot, AI defending and even bicycle kicks from corners! The "meta" refers to the most effective strategies and players currently dominating the game, from broken mechanics to overpowered silver cards.

While it can be frustrating to be on the receiving end, don't be afraid to utilise these mechanics to your advantage. The very best players are those that can adapt to FIFA's "meta" and implement it successfully. To string together those desired winning streaks you must use the meta to devastating effect: score an outrageous trivela from 40 yards, defend against even the best attackers with just the X/A button, and it works! Just be sure to keep in mind that the meta can change throughout the season, so staying informed with any EA patches and being adaptable is key.

4 Skill Moves

Skill moves are a crucial part of FIFA 23 gameplay as they can help you create space, beat defenders, and, ultimately, score goals. Pro FIFA player and 2017 World Champion Gorilla has already stressed the importance of skill moves in this year's game, stating: "Skill moves are vital, if you want to step your game up then skill moves are the way forward" (via GGRecon). While Gorilla lists the elastico, roulette and reverse elastico as his personal favourites, even a simple and effective arsenal of skill moves, as basic as the humble ball roll, can make all the difference in elevating your game and giving you the edge over your opponents.

By practising and incorporating skill moves into your gameplay, you can immediately take your game to the next level and become a frightening opponent in FUT Champions. Make sure to include players in your squad with 5-star skill moves to give yourself every opportunity to beat and embarrass opposition defenders. But remember, it's important to use skill moves wisely, as overusing them can make you predictable and easy to defend against. Keep your opponents guessing!

5 Master Set Pieces

Mastering set pieces can be a game-changer in FUT Champs and they can provide that decisive moment that turns a game in your favour. Whether it's a free-kick, corner, or penalty, taking advantage of these opportunities can separate you from the rest and give you the edge you need to secure a win. To master set pieces, spend some time practising different techniques and experimenting with different players to find what works best for you.

Practice taking free kicks from different angles and distances to become the next James Ward-Prowse. Similarly, experiment with different corner routines, including short corners, near-post corners, and far-post corners. Exploit the most effective corner tactics, and turn corners into a serious and repeatable goal threat. Be formidable from the penalty spot and develop the skill to ensure that your penalties are converted time and time again. By mastering set pieces, you can create more scoring opportunities and can establish a differential factor to your game that will separate you from the competition and increase your chances of winning games in FUT Champs.

6 Keep Your Cool

We know the feeling, you've lost in the 93rd minute and your 20–0 dreams are over. It can be tempting to load up your next game in a fit of rage and get straight back into the action, but wait. Keeping your cool is vital in FUT Champs, as it can affect your decision-making, gameplay and, ultimately, your chances of winning. Getting frustrated or angry can lead to impulsive and irrational decisions; you're likely to make risky tackles, take unnecessary shots and, most importantly, forget our previous 5 crucial tips.

Before you know it, you've lost four games in a row and your weekend league is ruined. The importance of keeping a level head has been epitomised by the words of Pro Player Hashtag Ryan: "Take breaks when you need to. Playing FIFA for hours on end can be mentally draining, so it's important to give yourself time to rest and recharge." Remember, take breaks, keep it fun, and don't let your emotions get the better of you.

7 Practice, practice, practice

We're all familiar with the age-old adage: "Practice makes perfect." FUT 23 is no different. Practice is a crucial step to guaranteeing your success in FUT Champs. Hone your skills in Division Rivals, FUT Draft or even the practice arena to prepare for those all-important 20 games on the weekend. By practising consistently, you can develop and refine your gameplay, helping you make better decisions during games, react more quickly to your opponent's movements and be prepared for any game situation that the weekend league may throw at you. Additionally, practising can help you become more comfortable with your formations and tactics, giving you a better understanding of your own Ultimate Team and the most effective ways to win games. Ultimately, practising your game is a tried and tested way to guarantee more wins in FUT Champions.

Winning games and building runs of victories in FUT Champs can be a challenging task, but implementing these 7 pro tips can significantly improve your chances of success. By focusing on developing a strong team, perfecting your gameplay, and staying relaxed and focused, you can set yourself up perfectly for success. With dedication, practice, and perseverance, you can rise through the ranks and become a top player in FUT Champs. Good Luck.