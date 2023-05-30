The world of professional wrestling and horror movies may seem like two completely different realms, but they share a common thread: larger-than-life characters, intense action, and a flair for the dramatic. It's no surprise that some pro wrestlers from WWE and elsewhere have made the leap from the squared circle to the silver screen, showcasing their talents in the spine-chilling world of scary films.

Over the years, numerous pro wrestlers have taken a shot at acting on the silver screen, with plenty making their debuts in horror films. These crossovers make for fascinating pop culture mashups, with wrestlers showcasing different sides of their personalities. These characters become cult classics that stand the test of time when done well. Love or hate them, these enigmatic performers always bring a physical charisma and flair for showmanship that fits like a glove in horror.

From leprechauns to vampires, these 10 wrestlers who starred in horror films will make you do a double take and see them in a new sinister light. Grab your popcorn and prepare to scream – this theatrical tragedy of terror is about to begin!

10 Diamond Dallas Page in The Devil's Rejects

Diamond Dallas Page, a former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer appeared in Rob Zombie's 2005 horror film The Devil's Rejects. The movie is a sequel to Zombie's 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses and follows the murderous Firefly family as they evade the law. Page plays the role of Billy Ray Snapper, a ruthless bounty hunter hired to track down the Firefly family.

Alongside his partner, Rondo (played by Danny Trejo), Snapper relentlessly pursues the sadistic killers. Diamond Dallas Page's performance in "The Devil's Rejects" showcases his versatility as an actor, effectively portraying an intimidating and morally ambiguous character.

9 Dave Bautista in Army of the Dead

Dave Bautista, a former WWE wrestler, and accomplished actor, starred in Zack Snyder's 2021 zombie heist film Army of the Dead. Bautista plays Scott Ward, a former mercenary who assembles a team to infiltrate a zombie-infested Las Vegas and retrieve a fortune from a casino vault.

As the team's leader, Ward must navigate the dangers of the undead while dealing with the complexities of his personal life. Batista's performance in "Army of the Dead" demonstrates his ability to balance action and emotion, making him a standout in the ensemble cast. WWE would promote Batista's movie at Backlash 2021 as part of Damian Priest's match against The Miz in the first-ever Zombie Lumberjack match.

8 Triple H in Blade: Trinity

Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, appeared in the 2004 action-horror film Blade: Trinity, the third installment in the Blade franchise. Under the direction of David S. Goyer, the movie stars Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter who must face off against a resurrected Dracula.

Triple H plays Jarko Grimwood, a powerful vampire and enforcer for the villainous Danica Talos (played by Parker Posey). Grimwood's imposing stature and brutal fighting style make him a formidable adversary for Blade and his allies. Triple H's performance in "Blade: Trinity" showcases his ability to transition from the wrestling ring to the big screen, effectively bringing his physical prowess and intensity to the role.

7 Kane in See No Evil & See No Evil 2

Kane, born Glenn Jacobs, is The Undertaker's on-screen brother, who gained fame in the WWE as the monstrous character Kane. In 2006, Kane starred in the slasher film See No Evil as Jacob Goodnight, a deranged killer who plucks out victims' eyes. The movie tracks the story of a group of delinquents who are assigned to clean up an abandoned hotel. Little do they know, they are about to face the wrath of Jacob Goodnight, a sadistic serial killer played by Kane.

With his imposing size and menacing presence, Kane brought a terrifying intensity to the role. His character, Jacob Goodnight, is a hulking figure with a disfigured face and a penchant for gruesome violence. Kane's portrayal of this deranged killer showcased his ability to captivate audiences on the big screen. Kane would reprise the role of Jacob Goodnight in the 2014 sequel, See No Evil 2.

6 Goldberg in Santa's Slay

Bill Goldberg, a professional wrestler known for his intense power and dominance in the ring, took on a different kind of opponent in the 2005 horror-comedy film Santa's Slay. The movie subverts the traditional Christmas cheer by portraying Santa Claus as a demonic figure who embarks on a killing spree.

Goldberg plays the role of Santa Claus in this dark and humorous tale. His physicality and imposing presence make him a perfect fit for the role of the evil St. Nick. Goldberg's portrayal of Santa Claus as a menacing force of evil adds a unique twist to the holiday-themed horror genre. His wrestling background brings a certain physicality and intensity to the character, making him all the more terrifying as he hunts down his victims.

5 Hornswoggle in Leprechaun: Origins

Dylan Postl, who stands 4'5", is better known by his ring name, Hornswoggle. In 2006, he made his WWE debut as "Little B**tard," a leprechaun sidekick to Irish wrestler Finlay. The character's small size was reminiscent of the mischievous leprechaun Dylan played in the 2014 horror movie Leprechaun: Origins.

In 2007, his WWE name was changed to Hornswoggle. He showed a lot of heart and toughness, having memorable feuds with El Torito and much larger competitors like 3MB and The Great Khali. His unlikely journey from a horror movie villain to a comedic WWE underdog has resonated with fans. Though standing just 4 feet and 5 inches tall, Hornswoggle remains one of the most memorable "little people" performers in entertainment.

4 Tyler Mane in Rob Zombie's Halloween & Halloween II

Tyler Mane, a former professional wrestler in WCW, made a name for himself in the horror genre by portraying the iconic slasher villain, Michael Myers, in Rob Zombie's reboot of the Halloween film series. The film delves into the origins of Michael Myers, exploring his troubled childhood and the events that led to his murderous rampage. Mane's portrayal of the character is chilling and captivating, as he brings a new level of intensity and brutality to the role.

In the 2007 remake of Halloween, Mane's portrayal of Michael Myers grabbed the heart of the character's silent and relentless nature. Mane's physicality and imposing stature made him a formidable and terrifying presence on screen. He effectively portrayed the unstoppable force of evil, making Michael Myers a staple in the horror genre. Mane would reprise the role of Michael Myers in the 2009 sequel, Halloween II.

3 CM Punk in Girl On The Third Floor

CM Punk's role in Girl on the Third Floor marked a departure from his successful career as a professional wrestler in WWE. Punk was known for his intense and charismatic performances as an in-ring performer, which helped him become one of the most popular wrestlers of his time.

In the 2019 movie Girl on the Third Floor, Punk brought that same intensity and charisma to his portrayal of Don Koch. He used his physicality to convey the character's determination and fear, creating a memorable performance that showcased his acting abilities. His performance in "Girl on the Third Floor" was praised by critics and fans alike, proving that he has the talent to succeed in other entertainment areas.

2 Gene Snitsky in 100 Acres of Hell

Gene Snitsky, best known for his time wrestling in WWE, starred in the horror film 100 Acres of Hell in 2019. During his run in WWE, Snitsky was known for his imposing physical presence and ability to intimidate his opponents. In the movie, Snitsky plays the character of Buck Severs, a former professional wrestler struggling with his past demons.

Snitsky's performance in "100 Acres of Hell" was praised for his ability to bring a sense of authenticity to the role of Buck Severs. He used his experience as a professional wrestler to create a believable character, portraying a man who was tough and resourceful but also dealing with his demons.

1 Roddy Piper in They Live

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper was one of the greatest superstars of the 1980s wrestling boom. He transitioned into acting, including starring in the sci-fi horror cult classic They Live directed by John Carpenter. Piper's performance in 1988's "They Live" was praised for its authenticity and intensity. He brought raw energy to the role of John Nada, portraying a man who was tough and resourceful but also vulnerable and relatable.

The fight scene between Piper and his co-star Keith David lasted over five minutes and is considered one of the most incredible fight scenes in cinema history. Hot Rod was a natural performer who knew how to get a response from the public, whether as a fan favorite or a villain. The film became a cult classic, mainly because of Piper's character and the iconic line "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass...and I'm all out of bubblegum" becoming instantly recognizable to audiences.