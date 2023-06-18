Pro wrestling is a form of storytelling that allows performers to create different characters and personas to entertain the fans. Wrestlers sometimes change their gimmicks to adapt to new situations, reinvent themselves, or have fun. By creating an outrageous character, a wrestler can better connect with audiences and become more of a spectacle. Over the long and colorful history of pro wrestling in promotions such as WWE and Impact Wrestling, there have been many strange and absurd alter egos. Some have been scary, some silly, and some downright weird.

These bizarre alter egos are a big part of what makes pro wrestling so entertaining. You never know what outrageous character is going to emerge next. From the eerie and supernatural to the downright absurd, these characters have left an indelible mark on the wrestling world and continue to captivate fans today. So, without further ado, let's enter the ring and get ready to rumble with the most peculiar and fascinating alter egos the wrestling world has ever seen!

10 Terry Funk's Chainsaw Charlie

Chainsaw Charlie was a failed gimmick by Terry Funk, a wrestling icon famous for his hardcore matches and long-lasting career. He appeared as Chainsaw Charlie in WWE in 1997, joining forces with Cactus Jack, his hardcore buddy and real-life friend. Charlie wore pantyhose over his head as a mask. He wielded a chainsaw and pretended to be someone other than Funk.

He battled with The New Age Outlaws, who were the tag team champions. Charlie and Cactus Jack beat them for the titles at WrestleMania 14 in a Dumpster Match. But they dropped the belts the next night on Raw, and Chainsaw Charlie vanished soon after.

9 Broken Matt Hardy

Broken Matt Hardy is a brilliant and original creation in wrestling history. He is a different persona from Matt Hardy, who emerged in 2016 as a broken mastermind who had gone insane after losing to his brother Jeff Hardy. He had white stripes in his hair and a strange accent. He also had a weird and wacky view of reality, often saying things like "delete" and "obsolete."

He received acclaim from wrestling experts and won Best Gimmick of 2016 from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, becoming one of the most popular characters in all of wrestling. He had some incredible moments, such as his "Final Deletion" match with Jeff Hardy and his "Ultimate Deletion" match with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

8 Chris Jericho's Painmaker

Chris Jericho is one of the most versatile and creative wrestlers ever, who has always changed his style and character to stay fresh and relevant. He has been a cruiserweight, a heel, a legend, and more. But one of his latest characters was also one of his strongest. Jericho became "The Painmaker" when he fought Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The Painmaker was a darker and more brutal Jericho, who wore face paint and a spiked jacket. He also used a back elbow instead of his usual moves as his finisher. The Painmaker was meant to be a tribute to Japanese wrestling and a contrast to Okada's "Rainmaker," but it looked silly and pointless. The Painmaker might have been a fun idea for Jericho, but it was not one of his finest.

7 Hulk Hogan's Mr. America

Hulk Hogan is a wrestling legend who dominated WWE and WCW in the '80s and '90s. He was famous for his red and yellow outfit and his love for America. But in 2003, Hogan tried a new way to show his patriotism that flopped. After Vince McMahon fired The Hulkster, he returned as Mr. America.

Mr. America donned a red, white, and blue mask adorned with Stars and Stripes. He claimed to not be Hogan and even passed a polygraph test to substantiate his statement. However, it was unmistakable that he was indeed Hogan. McMahon wanted to expose him, but he couldn't. The story ended when Hogan left WWE over monetary issues.

6 Bray Wyatt's The Fiend

The Fiend is one of the most controversial alter egos in wrestling history. He is a wicked and monstrous persona of Bray Wyatt, who appeared in WWE in 2019. He is a menacing and strong force with a scary mask and a lantern that looks like his cut-off head. He also had a split personality with a friendly and cheerful version of himself, who hosted a children's show called "Firefly Fun House."

The Fiend is meant to be a way for Wyatt to let out his inner evil and make something new and different, but he is also a fascinating and frightening character. He had amazing moments, such as his matches with Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Randy Orton. Wyatt's dark alter ego became the Universal Champion twice, beating Rollins and Braun Strowman respectively. He got acclaim from wrestling fans and experts and became one of the most popular characters in WWE.

5 Sting's Insane Icon

Sting is one of the most iconic and respected wrestlers of all time. He is known for his crow-inspired gimmick, where he wore black and white face paint and carried a baseball bat. He is also known for his legendary matches with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and others. However, Sting changed his gimmick drastically and became the "Insane Icon," a Joker-like character who wore colorful face paint. The Joker Sting acted crazy and unpredictable and used comedy and mind games against his opponents, such as Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff in TNA.

A sinister side was also there, as he assaulted his foes with a baseball bat and a scorpion deathlock. He was one of the most strange and divisive gimmicks in wrestling history, but it also demonstrated Sting's originality and adaptability.

4 Chelsea Green Hot Mess

Chelsea Green is one of the world's most talented and versatile wrestlers. She is known for her skills and charisma in the ring and on the mic. She used an alter ego in Impact Wrestling, where she portrayed Laurel Van Ness, a crazy bride and unstable character who wore a torn wedding dress and smeared makeup. She also had a split personality with a normal and sane version of herself, who often tried to control the Hot Mess.

The Hot Mess was supposed to be a way for Green to show her range and creativity as a performer, but she was also a hilarious and entertaining character. She got positive reactions from wrestling fans and critics and became one of the most popular characters in Impact Wrestling.

3 Mick Foley Cactus Jack

Cactus Jack is one of the many personas adopted by American professional wrestler Mick Foley, known for his other characters, Mankind and Dude Love. Cactus Jack is Foley's hardcore wrestling alter ego, characterized by his wild, unpredictable, and violent in-ring style. The character is often associated with extreme wrestling promotions and brutal matches, such as hardcore, deathmatches, and falls count anywhere bouts.

The Cactus Jack persona has been well-received by the wrestling audience. Fans have showered praise upon the character due to its genuineness, passion, and Foley's unwavering commitment to pushing his physical limits for the sake of entertaining his fans. Cactus Jack's matches often featured dangerous spots and high-risk maneuvers, which earned him a reputation as one of the industry's most fearless and hardcore wrestlers.

2 Jeff Hardy's Willow

Willow is one of the most mysterious and sinister alter egos in wrestling history. He is an alter ego of Jeff Hardy, a dark and twisted character who wears a mask and uses mind games and weapons against his opponents, often laughing maniacally. Willow was intended as a means for Hardy to delve into his darker nature and release his inner turmoil.

Yet, the character also possessed a scary and intriguing character. He had intense moments, such as his feud with MVP and Magnus in TNA. He received mixed reactions from wrestling fans and critics, some of whom enjoyed his new gimmick, and others preferred his normal persona.

1 Demon Finn Bálor

"The Demon" Finn Bálor is a persona adopted by Irish professional wrestler Fergal Devitt, better known by his ring name Finn Bálor. The Demon character is an alter ego of Bálor, which he portrays during special events and high-profile matches. The persona is characterized by Bálor wearing elaborate body paint and a headdress, giving him a demonic appearance.

The transformation is often accompanied by a change in his wrestling style, becoming more aggressive and intense. Fans have praised the character for its unique and captivating presentation and the added intensity it brings to Bálor's in-ring performances. The elaborate entrances and theatrics associated with the Demon persona have become a spectacle in their own right, generating excitement and anticipation among the WWE Universe.