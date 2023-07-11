The wrestling world has featured some of television's most iconic and memorable characters. Legends like The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena have become household names for their work in WWE. However, not all gimmicks were hits. For every superstar character that rose to fame, multiple silly, bizarre, or downright strange gimmicks flopped.

Wrestling promotions have tried some crazy character experiments to keep audiences entertained over the years. Some were so weird and wacky that they have become infamous. While they may not have led to championship success or mainstream fame, these oddball gimmicks are unforgettable for their ridiculousness.

A compelling and engaging character is key in a sport that is predetermined, like pro wrestling. When a gimmick falls flat, it can doom a wrestler to obscurity. But when a gimmick is so silly and absurd, it becomes funny and memorable in retrospect. Those laughably weird personas are a big part of what makes pro wrestling history so entertaining.

10 Stardust

Stardust was a character portrayed by Cody Rhodes, son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, in WWE. Stardust and Goldust emerged in 2014 and aimed for the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his brother, Goldust. They achieved their goal, but their partnership ended, and they clashed at Fastlane in 2015. The character was a cosmic, otherworldly figure with a star-painted face and a glittering, star-studded suit.

Stardust was intended to be a unique, eccentric character, but it didn't resonate with fans as expected. The gimmick departed from Cody's previous, more grounded persona, and fans struggled to connect with the over-the-top character. Despite Cody's commitment to the role, the Stardust gimmick was seen as a misstep in his WWE career.

9 Super Eric

Super Eric was a superhero character portrayed by Eric Young in TNA Wrestling. The character was a comedic take on the superhero genre, with Young donning a cape and mask to fight against wrestling villains. While the gimmick provided some light-hearted moments, it was ultimately seen as a misfire.

The character didn't fit well within the context of TNA's product at the time, which was generally more serious and sports-oriented. Despite Young's comedic talents, the Super Eric gimmick was seen as too silly and out of place. Without a strong performer to bring it to life, the Super Eric gimmick fell completely flat and was abandoned after only a few months.

8 70's Mike Awesome

Mike Awesome was a talented wrestler known for his power and agility. He was a powerful and agile wrestler, standing at 6'6" and weighing around 290 pounds, yet capable of performing high-flying moves. However, while in WCW, he was given a gimmick known as "That '70s Guy" Mike Awesome. The character was a parody of the popular '70s culture, complete with bell-bottom pants, psychedelic shirts, and a disco-themed entrance. The persona was also an obvious nod to the popular sitcom That '70s Show.

Despite Awesome's in-ring abilities, the gimmick didn't resonate with fans. It was seen as a comedic, out-of-place character that didn't align with Awesome's hard-hitting wrestling style. The disconnect between the performer and the character led to the gimmick being considered a flop, overshadowing Awesome's wrestling prowess with its silliness.

7 The Hurricane

The Hurricane was a comedic character in WWE who was created and portrayed by wrestler Gregory Helms. The character was a parody of a superhero, complete with a cape and mask, and his catchphrase, "Stand back, there's a hurricane coming through!" became a fan favorite. He created a larger-than-life persona, transforming into a superhero character who accumulated an impressive roster of championship titles.

One of his notable triumphs came alongside the imposing Kane as they captured the highly coveted World Tag Team Titles together. He secured the WWE Cruiserweight Title, and even added the esteemed European Title to his list of accolades. One of the reasons why people enjoyed The Hurricane was because he was a departure from the typical serious, no-nonsense characters. The Hurricane's over-the-top antics and comedic skits provided a welcome break and made the fans laugh their heart out.

6 Goldust

Goldust, by Dustin Rhodes, made fans laugh through his over-the-top and flamboyant personality and antics. He often provocatively caressed his body and made dramatic facial expressions and hand gestures. He would often tease and flirt with male wrestlers, making them uncomfortable in a comedic way. Goldust's in-ring antics and unconventional moves added to his comedic repertoire.

He would incorporate maneuvers, such as his signature Shattered Dreams kick or his exaggerated manner of executing basic wrestling maneuvers, entertaining fans and bringing a comedic element to his matches. Goldust made fans laugh by creating an outrageous and exaggerated comedic persona that pushed boundaries and norms through promos, physicality, appearance, and his overall bizarre behavior. His ability to blend humor with his wrestling skills made him a memorable and beloved figure in the WWE universe.

5 The Yellow Dog

Yellow Dog, a character played by the charismatic Brian Pillman, was a gimmick that was as colorful as it was peculiar. Brian Pillman was a talented, agile, competitive superstar who competed in WCW, ECW, and WWE. His explosive in-ring skills were rivaled only by his outspoken behavior outside the ring.

Pillman found himself donning a full-body yellow suit with a dog mask. The gimmick was a playful nod to the classic "masked wrestler" trope but with a canine twist. However, the gimmick didn't quite take off as expected, and fans were not happy with it.

4 Seven

Dustin Rhodes, better known as Goldust, is no stranger to outlandish gimmicks. However, his stint as Seven in WCW was one that fans found more bewildering than entertaining. Seven was a pale, ghost-like figure with a white mask and a long, flowing coat. The character was intended to be eerie and mysterious, but it ended up being more confusing than anything else.

The gimmick was dropped almost as quickly as it was introduced, with Rhodes breaking character on live television to express his dissatisfaction with it. The main issue with Seven was that it was too abstract and lacked the clear direction that makes a gimmick successful.

3 Chainsaw Charlie

Chainsaw Charlie, portrayed by Terry Funk, was a gimmick introduced in the WWE in the late '90s. The character was a wild, chainsaw-wielding maniac with a stocking over his head. Despite Funk's legendary status in wrestling, Chainsaw Charlie didn't quite hit the mark. The gimmick was seen as too over-the-top and lacked the depth and relatability that fans look for in their wrestling heroes.

While initially shocking, the character's violent antics quickly became repetitive and failed to evolve in a way that kept audiences engaged. The gimmick's failure can be attributed to its lack of sustainability and the inability to connect with the audience on a deeper level.

2 Mr. America

Let's talk about the mysterious case of Mr. America! In 2003, WWE introduced this enigmatic character portrayed by none other than The Hulkster himself, Hulk Hogan. In disguise, Mr. America was essentially Hulk Hogan, wearing a red, white, and blue mask to conceal his true identity.

While it had the potential to be an amusing and patriotic gimmick, it ultimately fell flat. The character was introduced as an alter ego of Hogan; despite the involvement of a wrestling legend, the Mr. America gimmick ultimately fell short and didn't impress. The character was introduced during a storyline where Hogan was "fired" from WWE, only to return under a mask as Mr. America. He even took a lie detector test, supposedly proving his wasn't Hulk Hogan.

1 Curry Man

Christopher Daniels was a true wrestling legend! Daniels has graced numerous promotions with his incredible talent and charisma. But amidst his vast array of characters, one stands out and spices things up like no other: Curry Man! This spicy gimmick, portrayed by Christopher Daniels, appeared in TNA Wrestling and Ring Of Honor. Curry Man was a flamboyant and charismatic character.

While it aimed to bring some flavor to the wrestling world, it, unfortunately, left a bitter taste. Fans wanted to see Christopher Daniels, not Curry Man. Daniels was already an established star in TNA, known for his technical skill and role in major storylines. The silly Curry Man gimmick was a poor use of his talent, and fans did not take well to the sudden comedic persona.