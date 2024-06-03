Highlights England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 as they prepare for Euro 2024.

While the result was a welcome one, it highlighted several issues that Gareth Southgate needs to address ahead of the tournament.

Ollie Watkins' struggles with the national team are just one of three areas that need addressing.

England began their preparation for the European Championships with their 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina. On paper, the result was a great way to kick off their work in getting ready for Euro 2024, which gets underway later this month, but the result was a little flattering to what was ultimately a lacklustre performance from the Three Lions.

The team struggled at times and was poor going forward. There were positives and negatives to their showing, and the performance highlighted three major areas that Gareth Southgate must address before Euro 2024 kicks off if England are to stand any chance of success in the international tournament.

His Midfield Conundrum

Trent Alexander-Arnold's status

One player that stood out as having had a fantastic game for England was Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool man started in midfield again for the country, despite operating as a right-back with the Reds, but he proved again just how good he is in the middle of the park. He was always looking to break down the Bosnia defence and his incredible vision saw him play several really inviting balls to his teammates.

Throughout the entire game, he looked likely to make something happen and ultimately got on the scoresheet himself with a fine volley in the second half. It was a good performance for Trent, and it's now forcing Southgate to figure out what the future holds for his midfield. With such a promising batch of players, including Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham and Adam Wharton, there is plenty of competition in the middle of the park.

Related Four England Players Who Must Go to Euro 2024 After Bosnia Win Several England players boosted their chances of being selected in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for Euro 2024 in a 3-0 win over Bosnia.

The Liverpool man continues to show just how good he is in the position, though, and Southgate needs to address the situation and figure out who he wants in the midfield when England's Euro 2024 campaign gets underway in a matter of weeks.

What to Do With Jack Grealish

The City man is struggling

The last year has been a rough one for Jack Grealish. Playing in a side as deep and as talented as Manchester City is always going to be difficult and, at times, it can be hard to play at a consistent level. He's had a tough time and hasn't been playing at the standard which he did in the past.

As a result, Southgate needs to figure out what to do with Grealish ahead of Euro 2024. If he wants to take the forward, he needs to identify where he can slot into his side to make an impact as he's been way off his own standards in recent months. Right now, there are several players involved in the Three Lions set-up that are playing better than Grealish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish played just 29% of Manchester City's available minutes in the Premier League this season

Eberechi Eze in particular has taken his game to a whole new level recently, and impressed against Bosnia, so Southgate needs to address the forwards situation before the European Championship and whether he takes the City man with him to Germany or not remains to be seen, but it's something that he needs to figure out.

How to Get the Best Out of Ollie Watkins

The Villa man isn't performing for England

While it's safe to assume that Harry Kane will be England's main option up front throughout Euro 2024, it's always nice to have a backup in case the side need to switch things up at any time. Ollie Watkins has been nothing short of brilliant for Aston Villa this year, with over 30 goal contributions in the Premier League for the club as they qualified for the Champions League, and as one of the Premier League's best strikers, he's a natural secondary option behind Kane.

The issue is, he has failed to replicate his club form whenever he takes to the field for his country and this is something that Southgate needs to address. He needs to figure out just how to get the best out of Watkins ahead of the European Championships. What he's doing right now is clearly not working and against Bosnia, the forward had very little impact at all. He struggled to really leave any sort of impression and couldn't make anything happen for the Three Lions.

If Kane is unavailable at any point during the tournament, the country will need to rely on Watkins up front and, as such, it would be wise for Southgate to figure out the most effective way to use him now and before the crucial football gets underway. England have one of the most talented squads in the world on paper, but the manager needs to address these issues if the side are to stand any chance of competing in the tournament.