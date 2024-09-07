Lee Carsley's tenure as interim England manager got off to a solid start with the Three Lions putting two goals past Ireland to record a comfortable victory in Dublin. Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, two players with close ties to the Boys in Green, were on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon.

England outclassed their opponents in the first half before taking their foot off the gas after the interval, only finding themselves under pressure on a handful of occasions throughout the tie. Every player's performance will have given the new England head coach plenty of food for thought as he prepares for his second game on Tuesday against Finland.

But there are several problems that Carsley will need to solve moving forward, both in the immediacy and beyond that. Whether it be selection headaches or players not performing at their best, there is plenty to do if the former Under-21 manager wants to keep the position on a permanent basis.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Kyle Walker

Is it time for the Liverpool man to become first choice?

Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a spectacular first half against Ireland, showcasing all the qualities which have helped make him one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. While he did drop off in the second half of the game, his passing range and diligence in defence helped make a point that he should be first-choice for the Three Lions on the right flank of defence.

The issue Carsley needs to think about, though, is whether the Liverpool man is ready to take that spot from Kyle Walker just yet. The Manchester City ace is an England veteran and was always Gareth Southgate's preferred option, but he was snubbed for the most recent set of games as he returns to full fitness. He is a better defender, but with the new manager looking to play on the front foot, is it time for Walker to settle for a back-up role?

Left-Back Selection Headaches

Levi Colwill isn't a natural on the left side of defence

On the opposite side of defence, Carsley has a different problem. While Luke Shaw is England's first-choice left-back whenever he is fully fit, the Manchester United defender has struggled with numerous issues in recent months. A muscular injury kept him out of action from February until the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where he made his triumphant return against Switzerland.

Against Ireland, Levi Colwill filled in for the United man, and did so to decent effect, having played there for a substantial chunk of last season for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea. But that's not where the youngster excels, as he is more a centre-back by trade, and that showed when England went forward down the left against Ireland. Ben Chilwell, typically Shaw's backup during years gone by, has been banished by Chelsea, so international action remains a dream for him right now. So Carsley must find a suitable long-term replacement to fill in at left-back whenever Shaw is unavailable.

Multiple Attacking Midfield Stars Shining

Who drops out when Cole Palmer and Phil Foden return to the fold?

Against Ireland, Carsley opted to start Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Jack Grealish as his attacking midfield options out wide and centrally. All three linked up well during the first half in particular, and it was good to see both Gordon and Grealish excel, considering that the former barely played at Euro 2024 while the latter was snubbed entirely.

Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Gibbs-White came on in their place during the second half, and the trio also all looked bright and up for the game. But that begs the question - who drops out when Cole Palmer and Phil Foden return to the fold.

The pair were ruled out of England's two games this international break because of fitness issues, but as the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season for 2023/24, they are almost guaranteed to be selected during the next set of fixtures. That leaves Carsley with the difficult task of dropping two players from the current squad, something which could be difficult to decide on if everyone maintains their current performance levels.

GIVEMESPORT: Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White and Bukayo Saka all created one big chance for England against Ireland. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold created more than the trio (2).

Harry Kanes Difficulties Evident

England's top scorer has struggled to impact games in 2024

Everyone knows just how good Harry Kane can be. England's top scorer and most clinical forward of all time has led the line superbly since breaking into the squad, and only a brave man would bet against him if he gets a chance. The issue is that chances are proving to be a premium lately for the Three Lions skipper.

It was an issue at Euro 2024, as he struggled to affect proceedings as much as he would have hoped. Two goals from open play isn't what many expected of him in the summer, and while he has started the new Bundesliga season in good form for Bayern Munich, he struggled to get involved against Ireland. Carsley needs to work out how to get his best forward banging in the goals once again as he enters the final years of his international football career.