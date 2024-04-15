Highlights Ratcliffe aims to transform Old Trafford into the "Wembley of the North" with the help of government funding.

The lack of upgrades since 2006 has led to interior quality issues at Old Trafford, leading to a general state of decay.

Rival stadiums have improved significantly in recent years through redevelopment, including the Etihad Stadium and Anfield.

Manchester United have been ridiculed in recent issues for the decayed state of Old Trafford. Redevelopment projects at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium, along with the opening of the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have put pressure on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS to not let Old Trafford fall drastically behind in terms of overall quality.

Ratcliffe revealed in February (via The Telegraph) that he wants to transform United's home stadium into the "Wembley of the North". Since acquiring a 25% stake in the club, INEOS have prioritised addressing the quality issues at Old Trafford to show supporters that they are serious about moving the club forward in the long term. Plans to redevelop Old Trafford or build a new venue on the same site would cost more than £1 billion.

Timeline of Events Since April 2022

Date Event April 2022 Populous and Legends International appointed as consultants for the Old Trafford redevelopment project. November 2023 Manchester United announce "strategic review" of club ownership and Old Trafford renovation plans. December 2023 Deal agreed between the Glazers and INEOS for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take a 25% stake in Manchester United. The minority deal was eventually completed in February 2024. December 2023 Populous and Legends International present two plans for Old Trafford. Redevelop the existing stadium or demolish the ground and build a state-of-the-art stadium in its place. February 2024 Ratcliffe introduces the idea of building a 'Wembley of the North' on the site on which Old Trafford currently sits with the help of government funding. The new stadium would cost £2 billion and would rival Wembley Stadium in London. March 2024 The 'Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force' was announced by Ratcliffe. This saw Sebastian Coe appointed as the chair with the likes of Gary Neville and Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham involved. March 2024 Burnham tells the media that INEOS will decide on the Old Trafford redevelopment plans in the middle of the year or the later part of the year.

1 Lack of Upgrades in Recent Years

Although Old Trafford has the biggest capacity in the Premier League, there have not been any major upgrades to the stadium since 2006. Back then, 8,000 seats were added to the quadrants in the north-west and north-east sections. It is worth noting that increasing the capacity of the South Stand has proved to be difficult since 2006. This is because it backs onto a railway line, meaning there are various engineering obstacles to overcome. Dave Pennington, the vice-chair of the Manchester United Supporters Trust, said in 2019, (Via The Guardian):

Supporters have no faith in the owners committing the substantial long-term investment needed. There’s been no major development since the quadrants were built in 2006. The subsequent investment has been limited to mandatory – but still welcome – expansion of disabled facilities and corporate hospitality. Old Trafford is still the biggest in the Premier League, but it’s now far from the best – the facilities are limited and outdated.

Related Guide to Old Trafford Stadium: Capacity, How to Get There and More Our guide on Manchester United's home, Old Trafford, and everything you need to know about one of the most famous stadiums in world football.

2 Interior Quality Issues

Inside Old Trafford, there are numerous quality issues as a result of the lack of major redevelopment since 2006. The Glazers, who are the majority owners of the 20-time English champions, have left the stadium to rot and have refused to renovate and improve various interior parts of the ground. Infamously, the roof at Old Trafford leaks when it rains heavily. As well as this, the corporate hospitality areas are overbooked and are well behind the service that the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur can offer at their modern venues.

Concourses have also been reported as cramped, leaving limited space for supporters to chat with each other before the game. Also, the drink options are limited, with Carling being the only available lager. The quality of the food at Old Trafford is not much better, as evidenced by the fact that the club served raw chicken to guests at a Safety Health Environment (SHE) event on 21st November 2023. This saw United's food hygiene rating reduced from five to one. Other issues include the small scoreboards, which cannot be seen from some sections of the ground, and the fact that Wi-Fi was only introduced at the start of this season. Former United captain, Gary Neville summarised these issues in an interview (via the Financial Times) in May 2023. He said:

The ground looks great cosmetically on TV, but in terms of comparing it to other grounds in Europe and this country, it’s second-rate.

Related Gary Neville names greatest Man Utd teammates 11 Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes all feature in Gary Neville's greatest Man Utd teammates XI.

3 Fear of Old Trafford Being Left Behind

In the early 2000s, United were ahead of the game in terms of stadium capacity and maximising commercial revenue. However, due to the lack of redevelopment and the success of others, Old Trafford is falling behind as an outdated venue in the English football landscape. Notably, Manchester City have expanded their hospitality facilities and are currently increasing the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to 62,000 with the redevelopment of the North Stand, which is expected to be finished in the next couple of years. Also, Liverpool have recently modernised Anfield with the completion of the upper Anfield Road End, which has increased the capacity to over 60,000.

It is not just United's rivals who are revamping their stadiums or moving into bigger venues to maximise revenue and increase capacity in line with modern standards. Everton are set to move into a new state-of-the-art 52,000-capacity stadium for the 2025/26 season, and Spurs recently moved into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which holds 62,850 spectators and is now regarded as one of the best grounds in the world. West Ham also moved out of Upton Park to play at the London Stadium in 2016, which also holds over 60,000 fans.

Biggest Premier League Stadiums Stadium Name Capacity Old Trafford 74,879 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,850 London Stadium 62,500 Anfield 60,725 Emirates Stadium 60,704 Etihad Stadium 55,017

4 Old Trafford Not Selected As Euro 2028 Venue

The Etihad Stadium was officially selected ahead of Old Trafford as one of the host venues for Euro 2028, which will take place in the UK and Ireland. Other English venues selected for the Euros in four years' time include the new Everton Stadium, St James' Park, Villa Park, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Wembley Stadium. With the uncertainty surrounding the proposed redevelopment of Old Trafford, it was deemed that City's ground was a more feasible option. Old Trafford has hosted major tournament matches recently, including the first match of the UEFA Women's Euros in 2022, which saw England beat Austria in front of 68,000 spectators. When it was announced that Old Trafford had not been selected as one of the venues for the upcoming tournament, United released the following statement (Via The Times):

Manchester United was pleased to put Old Trafford forward as a potential host of UEFA Euro 2028 matches and proud of the strong case we made. However, during follow-up discussions with the FA, it became clear that we were unable to provide the necessary certainty around the availability of Old Trafford due to the potential redevelopment of the stadium. As a result, we have mutually agreed to withdraw from the shortlist of potential hosts. We are committed to maintaining Old Trafford’s status as the largest and most iconic club football ground in England and look forward to future opportunities to host international matches and major events at the Theatre of Dreams.

Euro 2028 Venues Stadium Name Capacity Wembley Stadium 90,000 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,850 Etihad Stadium 53,400 Villa Park 42,640 St James' Park 52,000 Bramley Moore Dock (New Everton Stadium) 52,000 Hampden Park 52,00 Principality Stadium 74,500 Aviva Stadium 51,700 Casement Park 34,000

5 INEOS Debate Redeveloping Old Trafford or Building New Stadium

In April 2022, United announced that they had appointed both Populous and management firm Legends International to look into redevelopment options, including whether to increase the capacity and renovate Old Trafford or build a completely new stadium on the same site. Legends International consulted Tottenham Hotspur before they began work on their new stadium and also worked with Real Madrid and Barcelona on their renovation projects.

Two years on, and it is still unclear as to what exactly the plan is, especially under the new minority owners, INEOS. Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham said in March 2024 (Via BBC Sport), "It is for the club to decide if it is a refurbished Old Trafford or a new stadium. They are looking towards the middle of the year or the later part of the year."

So far, United have been presented with two plans by the consultancy firms. The first would cost £1 billion and focus on redeveloping the hospitality sectors and increasing the capacity of the existing stadium. However, this could run into issues due to the railway line behind the South Stand, which has stopped renovation in the past. Meanwhile, the second option is to demolish Old Trafford and build a new stadium on the land next to where the existing ground currently sits.

An Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force was also announced in March 2024, which will see Sebastian Coe as the chair. Neville and Burnham will also be involved as part of the task force. The task force aims to look at the potential options for Old Trafford and explore ways in which a new stadium could help regenerate the Greater Manchester area. It is believed that the regeneration of the east of Manchester, helped by the Etihad Stadium and Campus, will be used as an example of how a renovated stadium can provide social and economic benefits to the region. Speaking to the club's official website, Ratcliffe commented on what his vision is for the new stadium:

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants To Rebuild Old Trafford As Task Force Announced Seb Coe has officially been named as the leader of the 'Old Trafford task force' which also includes former club captain Gary Neville.

This can be a major regeneration project for an area of Greater Manchester which has played such a key role in British industrial history, but which today requires new investment to thrive again. The north-west of England has a greater concentration of major football clubs than anywhere else in the world, yet we don’t have a stadium on the scale of Wembley, the Nou Camp or Bernabeu. We will not be able to change that on our own, which is why this task force is so important to help us seize this once-in-a-century opportunity.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.