The boxing world has been shocked and saddened as Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju tragically passed away following a fight, the second fighter this year to have passed.

The light heavyweight was in the midst of a bout with Ghanaian Jon Mbanugu when he collapsed in the ring. A ringside recording showed how, in the third round of the eight-round bout, Olanrewaju fell onto the ropes without any contact from his opponent, having shown no signs of injury or illness in the moments leading up to his collapse.

Referee Richard Amevi stopped the fight immediately after noticing the fighter's condition, before the ringside physician and local emergency services rendered aid, including CPR. The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed that Olanrewaju had been transported from the Bukom Boxing Arena in Ghana to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where, despite the best efforts of local doctors, he was unfortunately pronounced deceased 30 minutes after arrival.

Statements Released Following Olanrewaju's Death

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control have spoken out

The general secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), Remi Aboderin, told the BBC: "We are really devastated, [this] is not something we envisaged. We will live up to our responsibility and make sure that we stand [by] the family." Aboderin also described Olanrewaju as a 'fearless' fighter who died a 'ring warrior'.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju's professional boxing record Fights 23 Wins 13 Losses 8 Draws 2

The NBBC had confirmed Olanrewaju was medically fit and approved to compete in the bout prior to proceedings. This was confirmed by the GBA in a statement which read: "Oluwasegun was declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control with his certification as a professional boxer before the GBA sanctioned and approved the international contest."

Recalling the events of the night, the statement continued: "Oluwasegun, a few seconds before the end of round three, stepped back during the fight and leaned on the ropes with his back without any punch whatsoever from his opponent. The referee, Richard Amevi, sensing danger, waved his hand for the end of the fight and immediately invited the ringside physician, with the support of paramedics from the national ambulance service, to attend to the boxer to help resuscitate him."

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju's Boxing Career

He had won 13 fights throughout his career, losing eight

According to BoxRec, the former West African light heavyweight champion boasted a 13-8-2 record across the span of his five-year career, with 12 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Turning professional in 2019, the Nigerian boxer won his first three fights before his loss to former Olympian Olanrewaju Durodola in an African Boxing Union African cruiserweight title fight. Olanrewaju then went on to win his next six fights, claiming the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control light heavyweight belt from David Cosmos in the process. Following this, he endured a mixed career, with his final victory coming against Simon Olayinka in September 2023, when he claimed the West African Boxing Union (WABU) light heavyweight title.

Olanrewaju's death follows that of Irishman John Cooney in early February. In his first defence of his Celtic super featherweight title, the 28-year-old suffered an intracranial hemorrhage while facing off against Welshman Nathan Howells. After being rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Cooney underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain; however, he sadly succumbed to his injuries a week later.