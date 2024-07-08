Projected 2025 Top-5 Pick VJ Edgecombe Shines in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Highlights VJ Edgecombe showcased exceptional talent in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, boosting his draft stock.

The 2025 NBA Draft class is deep, with Edgecombe being one of the highlights, and he's committed to Baylor for the upcoming collegiate season.

Only a month removed from the 2024 NBA Draft, and the 2025 draft class has already made a surging impact on the draft boards. Among the top prospects, VJ Edgecombe was able to do something that others in his class weren't.

Edgecombe had the opportunity to represent his birth country, The Bahamas, in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He shared the court with great NBA talent such as Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton, and Eric Gordon. Although The Bahamas lost in the final against Spain for a bid to the Olympics, Edgecombe was sensational in the four games played.

VJ Edgecombe Olympic Qualifying Tournament Stats Category Stats PTS 16.5 REB 5.5 AST 3.8 STL 2.0 FG% 57.0

Not only was Edgecombe great in the tournament, he was one of The Bahamas' best players on the court at all times. At just 18 years old, this high level of performance against grown men is incredibly impressive.

His best game of the tournament came against Poland, where he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists on 53.8 percent shooting from the field. He had another great performance against Finland, where he finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two steals on 63.6 percent shooting, while displaying incredible athleticism and potential.

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, Edgecombe has all the tools to thrive at the shooting guard position in the NBA. He's swift on the court and can apply pressure at the rim with ease. A consistent jump shot is holding him back from being the top pick in this upcoming draft.

Edgecombe has committed to Baylor for the upcoming collegiate season and has put the basketball world on notice ahead of his NCAA debut. Plenty of chatter has been brewing surrounding Cooper Flagg, but Edgecombe is a prime example of why this draft class has NBA front offices salivating at what will be the product from it.

Edgecombe One of The Highlights of the 2025 NBA Draft

The hype around the 2025 NBA Draft is very real. Although there isn't a player that is considered to be at the same generational level that Victor Wembanyama was, there are plenty of players that have very high ceilings, which makes this draft quite interesting.

Notable 2025 NBA Draft Prospects Player College Cooper Flagg Duke Nolan Traore N/A (France) Dylan Harper Rutgers Ace Bailey Rutgers VJ Edgecombe Baylor

Out of the current top-five projected picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe is the only player who played international basketball during the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The experience he gained from facing different coverages and schemes can prove to be beneficial as he gets prepared to play a different style of basketball in the NCAA.

Teams have been eager to acquire picks for the upcoming draft and for good reason. The basketball populace was able to see VJ Edgecombe on the biggest stage, and it gave a glimpse of just how good this draft class really is.