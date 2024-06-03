Highlights Alexandre Sarr is focusing on improving his shot creation to enhance his offensive game.

The NBA Finals are all set to kick off, but as soon as it's over, the next big thing to look at is the NBA Draft. One of the prospects destined to be a top pick this year is Alexandre Sarr. The French center, who stands 7-foot-0, is a talent that many teams have their eye on and is expected to be a top-five pick at the very least.

With boatloads of potential, hopes are high for Sarr, who will follow in the footsteps of another talented French center taken last year, Victor Wembanyama. However, being a top pick isn't enough to make it in the NBA. It takes a lot more than just raw talent to become a true superstar, and fortunately, Sarr is aware of this.

Recently, Sarr sat down for an interview with Sam Vecenie on the Game Theory Podcast. There, he discussed his future as an NBA player, outlining his strengths and weaknesses. In particular, he focused on what he currently has to offer on the offensive end of the court, and how he can improve his game further and make it "crisper".

Alexandre Sarr Wants to Improve His Shot Creation

One of the things that was highlighted in Vecenie's interview with Sarr was the Frenchman's potential when it comes to shot creation. At the age of 19, Sarr had already displayed great talent as an offensive player, particularly in the paint. Analyzing one of his highlights in the Australian National Basketball League, Vecenie commented on the hopes people have for the Perth Wildcats star's shot creation.

Discussing the same, Sarr pointed out that creating his own shot is something that he is definitely working on. He believes that it will ultimately make his offensive game that much "crisper". A wise decision on his end, especially seeing as it is important to be able to score points by yourself in the modern game.

"Yeah man for sure, I think I can do that, and that's just something I'm working on to get it crisper." - Alexandre Sarr

Despite only being 19, Sarr has been playing professional basketball for close to three years now. He spent the 2023-24 season in Australia, which has led to a lot of interest from several lottery teams. However, while he does have the potential to become a great scorer, it isn't reflected in his stats. He is currently averaging just 9.4 points per game.

Alexandre Sarr NBL 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 9.4 REB 4.3 AST 0.9 BLK 1.5 FG% 52

It's clear to see that Sarr is not exactly the offensive juggernaut that he hopes to be just yet. His primary skills lie on the defensive end, as he has displayed great ability when it comes to defense, both in the paint and on the perimeter. Nevertheless, given his height, he is a great dunker and has been praised for his fine shooting form.

But, when asked what he is primarily focusing on in training with regard to improving his offensive skills, Sarr, who weighs 224 lbs and as mentioned earlier, stands at 7-foot-0, claimed he was working on scoring through contact.

"What I'm working on right now the most is driving through contact and pushing through when you feel the contact. Being able to like kinda drop my shoulder and go through that and finish at the rim." - Alexandre Sarr

Sarr Has Already Developed a Move Reminiscent of Dirk Nowitzki

The 19-year-old has shown great skill at sinking one-legged fadeaways

When it comes to big men who excel on the offensive end of the court, one does not have to look further than Dirk Nowitzki. The Hall of Famer was a master of the offensive game, so much so, that he had his own move. The Dirk fadeaway is a move that has won many a game back in the day and is one move that many consider unguardable.

Well, taking a look at Sarr's offensive highlights, it looks like the Dirk fadeaway is something that he has incorporated into his game. This could be a killer move for the French center, especially if he becomes as consistent at knocking it down as the move's namesake did. Speaking on the same, Sarr revealed that it has been a go-to move for him since he was a kid.

"That move is something I usually do, like I used to do a lot when I was younger, and I still kind of do it because it gives you space when you don't have anywhere to go. It's always here, and you can always get your shot off." - Alexandre Sarr

Whether he does end up emulating Nowitzki or not, Sarr has a bright future ahead of him. As things stand, he is projected to be a top-three pick. Given all that he has put on display, and the boatloads of potential he has as a prospect, this is unsurprising. It will be exciting to watch him perform at the highest level in the NBA.