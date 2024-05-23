Highlights Top prospect Alex Sarr admires Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo for their versatility and refusal to be boxed-in.

Sarr shows similarities with Durant and Giannis, and aims to emulate aspects of their game to elevate his own play.

The Atlanta Hawks may select Sarr with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and bank on his potential to blossom into a superstar.

Top prospect Alex Sarr recently revealed the NBA players he's looked at as role models growing up, as the buildup for the 2024 NBA Draft steadily increases.

The French talent sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium and discussed a bevy of topics about how his draft process has gone so far. When asked about the current collection of talent in the NBA today, Sarr pinpointed two former league MVPs as the players he watched closely and patterned his game after.

"Growing up, I used to watch a lot of Kevin Durant, and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. You know, tall guys that can do pretty much everything on the court and that don't really let themselves just be put in a box."

Alex Sarr Has Traces of Durant and Antetokounmpo in His Game

Sarr shares many similarities with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks franchise players. Like Kevin Durant, the 7-foot-1 big man shows fluidity in his ability to rise up for turnaround jump-shots and pull-up jumpers from 15-feet out. He's also gifted at driving to the basket with a head of steam from the perimeter like Giannis Antetokounmpo, though he possesses a more explosive first step. Sarr's admiration for both of their games could pay huge dividends for him if he takes pages out of their books.

The 18-year-old played beyond his years for the Perth Wildcats of the NBL in 2023, where he averaged 9.4 points per game. His defense is his strongest suit, but his fundamentals give him a great chance to burgeon into a dynamic scorer in the Association. Durant is a superstar that many young players look up to due to his "made in a lab" archetype.

Giannis is more of a one-of-one type of player. No matter, Durant's outside prowess and Giannis' interior dominance are the standard for players 6-10 and above. Incorporating those elements into his game would position Sarr to soar beyond his pre-draft outlook starting in his rookie year.

The Atlanta Hawks own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft. They have need for a center with superstar potential to pair next to All-Star Trae Young and could invest in Sarr. He has also garnered comparisons to another once-in-a-generation talent in San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. He'll likely borrow from all three of their games, as will whichever coaching staff inherits his services this summer.