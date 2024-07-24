Highlights Alex Sarr was selected 2nd overall by the Wizards and is expected to have a significant role in the 2024-25 season.

If the Wizards trade Kyle Kuzma, Sarr's offensive role will increase as a top priority.

Sarr's struggles in the Summer League will improve with time, offering growth opportunities for the team.

When the 2024 NBA Draft discourse began, Alexandre Sarr sat at the top of many mock drafts. His unique blend of height and ball-handling ability gives him one of the highest ceilings in this year's draft class. However, he declined to work out for the Atlanta Hawks . They landed the first selection with just a three percent chance, and Sarr fell out of the number one spot in many mock drafts.

The Washington Wizards took this opportunity to select Sarr with the second overall pick. The French center has the perfect opportunity to grow in the nation's capital with the Wizards' rebuild. As a result, Sarr will likely have a big role on both sides of the ball in the 2024-25 campaign.

Sarr's Preferred Situation

Sarr will benefit from being an immediate focal point

After trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns last summer, the Wizards officially began their rebuild this past campaign. They finished with the second-worst record in the NBA at 15-67, giving them strong odds for a top pick in this year's draft. Sarr will join Kyle Kuzma , Jordan Poole , Bilal Coulibaly , Carlton Carrington , and Kyshawn George as the key pieces in Washington. However, Kuzma is a candidate to be traded. At 28 years of age, he does not fit the timeline of the younger talent around him.

If the Wizards trade Kuzma, Sarr will climb higher in the offensive pecking order.

After Washington signed Jonas Valanciunas to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency, Sarr will likely start at the power forward position this season. Malcolm Brogdon is projected to start at point guard as of today, but General Manager Will Dawkins could explore trading the steady veteran for more draft capital and make more room for Carrington, who impressed in the Las Vegas summer league this summer.

If Brogdon stays with the Wizards, Sarr will benefit from running the pick-and-roll with an established, reliable guard. At 7-1 with great leaping ability, Sarr will be a deadly lob threat on the roll. While at Perth in the NBL, he often grabbed defensive boards and pushed the ball up the court himself. It might take some time for him to develop a tighter handle against NBA-caliber defenders, but Sarr's offensive game favors a fast-paced environment--exactly how Head Coach Brian Keefe wants his squad to play.

The Wizards finished first in the Association in pace last season at 103.07. They wanted to get as many offensive possessions as possible because they struggled mightily on the defensive end, finishing with the third-worst defensive rating (118.9) in the league

Wizards' Opponent Paint Shooting Stats 2023–24 Stats Category Value Rank FGM 22.8 30 FGA 33.6 29 FG% 68.0% 29

Sarr projects to help Washington in this area immediately. His unique combination of height and athleticism allows him to block shots that some centers cannot reach. Last season at Perth, he blocked 1.3 attempts in just 17.3 minutes per contest.

Sarr's Rough Start in Vegas

Summer League basketball was not kind to the French big man

Summer league basketball often yields strong reactions from fans. In Sarr's case, these reactions were not favorable. The second-overall pick struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout his time in Las Vegas.

Alex Sarr NBA 2K25 Summer League Stats PPG 5.5 RPG 7.8 FG% 19.1% 3PT% 11.8% MPG 29.6

Sarr had one of the worst performances of the summer league against the Portland Trail Blazers when he shot 0-15 from the field, finishing with 0 points in 30 minutes. While this game was certainly an extreme outlier, Sarr never seemed comfortable offensively.

Summer league basketball is often fast-paced, which matches Sarr's style, but it tends to yield turnovers and unorganized half-court sets as well. Without the ball in his hands, Sarr's offensive skillet is limited due to his lack of outside shooting. He relied on running the pick-and-roll with Carrington for the majority of his easy looks.

While Carrington had some standout performances, it takes time for a young pick-and-roll duo to establish chemistry on the court. Sarr will likely get better opportunities at the start of the season with Brogdon running the offense.

Even though he struggled in Vegas, Sarr is in a great situation to grow his game offensively with the Wizards. It will be interesting to see how Keefe puts him in the best positions to succeed on both ends throughout his rookie season.