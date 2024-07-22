Highlights Zaccharie Risacher faces an uncertain role with the Atlanta Hawks as the top pick, he might not start initially.

Atlanta aims to win now and risks playing a 19-year-old rookie too much but prioritizes team success.

Risacher's strong offense and 3-point shooting abilities align well with the Hawks' fast-paced system under Coach Snyder.

The Atlanta Hawks had just a three percent chance to win the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery this summer, but they beat the odds and selected Zaccharie Risacher as the first overall pick. Tanking teams often land the first selection to continue building up a core of promising, young players. The first pick generally has a huge role on a team trying to build for the future, such as Victor Wembanyama for the San Antonio Spurs or the Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero . However, the Hawks' situation is different.

Even though Atlanta traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans , it does not appear the franchise is headed for a rebuild. The Hawks are re-shaping their roster to win with Trae Young and rising star, Jalen Johnson . Due to Atlanta's roster situation and current goals, Risacher's role will likely be more limited than many past first selections.

Will Risacher Be a Starter?

Risacher's rotation spot depends on future moves this summer

Rarely does a number-one pick start his career off the bench, but that might be the case for Risacher. Young and Johnson are locked in to start on opening night, but the other three spots are not set in stone. The small forward position is particularly intriguing when comparing De'Andre Hunter and Risacher. Hunter has started for most of his career, but he came off the bench after returning from a knee procedure last season and performed better in fewer minutes than as a starter.

De'Andre Hunter 2023-24 Starter vs Bench Stats Category Starter Bench PPG 15.4 16.0 FG% 44.2 49.1 MPG 31.3 26.1 USG% 20.0 22.7

If Head Coach Quin Snyder elects to keep Hunter on the bench, Risacher could be an option to start at small forward. However, Atlanta wants to win now, and starting a 19-year-old rookie would not match that goal. No matter what Risacher's role is, his focus lies on helping the team win any way he can.

“I'm a versatile player. I feel like I can fit easily into this team. I can't wait to figure out what is going to be my role." - Zaccharie Risacher

While the French wing's spot on the squad is guaranteed, Hunter's is not. Atlanta has made the former University of Virginia product available on the trade market.

Hunter will enter the second year of a four-year, $90 million contract later this fall. If General Manager Landry Fields receives an intriguing offer for Hunter, Risacher's minutes and role will likely increase.

Risacher Will Have an Instant Offensive Impact

Hawks' rookie matches Snyder's offensive style

Risacher's standout skill is his three-point shooting, and Snyder emphasizes the importance of consistent spacing and volume from downtown. Risacher shot 56.1 percent on threes with 3.4 attempts per game last season with JL Bourg in the EuroCup. Snyder uses a motion, fast-paced offense predicated on ball movement and efficient looks at the rim or beyond the arc. Risacher projects to fit well in his system, as he moves well without the ball and makes quick decisions when the rock is in his hands.

One concern heading into the draft was Risacher's willingness to become a more volume shooter. In the NBA 2K25 Summer League, he was not afraid to let it fly from deep, averaging eight triple attempts over his two contests.

Zaccharie Risacher 2024 Summer League Stats PPG 14.5 RPG 5.0 MPG 29.5 3PM 2.0

While he only shot 25 percent from deep, his confidence to shoot with little hesitation bodes well for his future. Unfortunately, Risacher missed his final three summer league games after suffering a right quad contusion in the Hawks' second contest against the Spurs.

Risacher excels in the open floor, exploding to the rim and finishing strong on the break. Here, he grabs the rebound and takes the ball coast-to-coast for a ferocious one-hand flush.

Last season, Atlanta ranked sixth in pace. Risacher projects to fit well in the Hawks' high-octane offense.

It will be interesting to see where Risacher fits in Snyder's rotation at the beginning of the season. If he impresses, the 19-year-old prospect could carve himself a starting role with the Hawks, who show no signs of moving into a rebuild this summer.