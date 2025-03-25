Tributes have poured in after footballer Yvann Martins has tragically passed away at just 19 years old. The winger was involved in a car crash on Friday morning and sadly died before he made it to the hospital. Martins was reportedly driving a BMW near Porto when his car was overturned in the Tunnel do Covelo.

He was a highly-rated prospect, who operated on the left-wing and played in the Portuguese second division for UD Oliveirense. He joined the club in the summer of 2024 after impressing in the Young Boys academy. Now, UD Oliveirense have released an official statement addressing the tragic events that unfolded on Friday.

Oliveirense Release Statement Addressing Martins' Passing

It was a touching tribute

After scoring 12 goals in 39 games within the Young Boys academy, Martins caught the attention of clubs elsewhere. He eventually moved back home to his native Portugal where he was born and signed with Oliveirense on July 1 on a free transfer. While he only joined the Portuguese second tier side less than 12 months ago, though, Martins made an immediate impact at the club and on the people he encountered there. He clearly meant a great deal to them and that showed in a touching message that they shared addressing his passing. In the statement posted, via quotes shared by The Sun, they said:

"A player on our Under-19 team, who was a victim of a road accident at the young age of 19. Yvann was much more than a player. He was a humble, hard-working young man, always with a smile on his face, known for his team spirit and the way he knew how to be with his team-mates - a true team-mate and friend."

His funeral was held on Monday in the town of Romariz, with fans of Oliveirense invited to pay their respects to the club's promising young player. May he rest in peace. Plenty of tributes have poured in for the star too, with fans online posting about his passing.

One football fan said: "Rest in peace. It is a great sadness to lose a child at such a young age. Lord, comfort this family in these painful moments," while another added: "My condolences to the family and friends."

