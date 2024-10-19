A significant rule change in football could soon be introduced, driven by the close relationship between two Premier League icons. Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein is a vocal supporter of a proposal to shorten football matches from the standard 90 minutes, in light of ongoing fury about added time and teams who frequently waste time.

Since leaving Arsenal, Dein has maintained a strong friendship with club legend Arsene Wenger, with whom he worked for over a decade and has remained close for nearly 30 years. As Wenger now serves as FIFA’s head of global football development and holds influence in the law-making body at the crux of a recent push to discourage time-wasting tactics, it’s likely he will seriously consider Dein’s proposal.

Dein contends that football's current time-keeping system is flawed, as referees struggle to accurately account for stoppage time at the end of each half. He believes fans are shortchanged, with significant time lost to goal celebrations, VAR checks, injuries, and substitutions, resulting in far less than 90 minutes of actual play. To resolve this, Dein advocates for two real-time 30-minute halves, ensuring that every minute reflects active gameplay and enhancing the fairness of the match for both players and supporters.

What David Dein Has Suggested

Proposal has backing from PGMOL chief Howard Webb

In an appearance on talkSPORT's Sunday Edition, Dein, 81, explained his proposal: "I’ve asked all the refs in the Premier League, when the fourth official puts up the board for two, three or, four minutes, is that accurate to the last ten seconds? The answer is 'No, no chance.'" Dein continued:

"We should be able to know how long a game of football lasts — so my campaign is very simple. The average length of time a ball is in play in the Premier League and most western European games is around about 55 to 57 minutes. I would like to see a real-time two halves of 30 minutes, where the ball is in play for 30 minutes each half. Let’s have a clock where we can all see how much time is left."

Dein pointed to England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain to emphasise his point, noting that over nine minutes of playing time were lost during the match, yet only four extra minutes were added at the end of the 90 minutes. “A goal celebration is normally two minutes, a VAR check could be two minutes, injuries could be a minute or two, plus subs. Over a game, that’s at least ten minutes. That is always more than the time that is actually added on. So I’d like to see time stopping when there is time being lost."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Data shows the ball was in play for 35 minutes during Arsenal's controversial second half vs Man City earlier in the campaign - the highest of any English top-flight match this season.

He has also confirmed that he has already discussed the idea with two of the Premier League's top referees, adding: “I’ve spoken to Howard Webb and Anthony Taylor, who said they were in favour." He concluded: “The next thing is for IFAB to agree to trial it."

Multiple new rules are being tested in world football, with FIFA reportedly trialling a 'challenge' system proposed by Roy Keane, while Webb is keen to change the Premier League's corner rules. Dein's proposal, however, is surely the most radical of them all.