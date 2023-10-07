Highlights Phil Foden has emerged as a superstar for Manchester City, proving Guardiola's prediction of his talent was spot on.

Pep Guardiola has always had an eye for talent. Over the years, he's become known for his ability to spot young prospects and help them reach their potential. He's done it numerous times, and he's never been afraid to hype up talent in the press.

The Spaniard has singled out several youngsters in the past and heaped praise on them publicly. Some of his comments have aged like fine wine, while others more like milk. Here are nine examples of times that Guardiola has spoken out about a young player's talent and what happened to them afterwards.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden is undoubtedly the best youngster that Guardiola has brought through at Manchester City. He has it all and is a real talisman for the side. No matter which position he's deployed in, he always finds a way to positively impact a match. His emergence into the team was a steady, slow process, but Pep was well aware of the talent he possessed even way back in 2018. Speaking about Foden, he said: "He looks skinny, not strong, but he’s really really strong. He’s an outstanding young player, I think England has a diamond."

In hindsight, five years on, he got it absolutely spot on. The Englishman has emerged as a real superstar and his influence on the pitch cannot be overstated. There are few players in the world right now on his level offensively, and it's interesting to see Pep spot that all those years ago. It makes their gradual relationship and Foden's success at the Etihad all the more rewarding.

Alex Scott

One young talent who's caught the eye of seemingly everyone in football right now is Alex Scott. The midfielder seriously impressed through his performances for Bristol City last season and it felt like it was only a matter of time before one of the biggest clubs in England snapped him up.

Guardiola was in awe after watching the prospect against City in the FA Cup last season, saying: "Scott is a really good player. An unbelievable player." With comments like that, it seemed a move for Scott was surely on the horizon, but surprisingly, the youngster joined AFC Bournemouth this summer instead. The 20-year-old is yet to play for the Cherries due to an injury he picked up shortly before the move, but there's no doubt he'll take to the Premier League like a duck to water once he's returned.

Julian Green

The first real miss for Guardiola, Julian Green was once considered an incredibly promising young talent during his time at Bayern Munich. The American possessed all the ability, and it looked like he was destined for the top. It was hard getting a look in at the Bundesliga giants, but after his performances for the United States during the 2014 World Cup, Guardiola singled him out for praise. "He played a little bit in the World Cup," he said, "but when he played he showed his level, scoring a beautiful, beautiful goal. We are so, so happy he is with us."

Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out for Green, though. He never made a single appearance in the league for Bayern and left in the summer of 2016, around the same time as Pep. Instead of going to City, though, he joined VfB Stuttgart and after one season with the side, joined Greuther Furth in the 2. Bundesliga. He remains there to this day, but it's hardly the career many expected for him.

Isaac Cuenca

After emerging from the Barcelona youth ranks, it seemed the club had unearthed another gem in Isaac Cuenca. The tricky winger was a seriously impressive youngster and many expected huge things from him, including Guardiola. The former Barcelona boss spoke about this forward's talent and heaped plenty of praise on him.

After Cuenca was linked with a loan move to Liverpool, Pep said: "He's a kind of player we don't have, he always plays well. I put him in the team and he does his work perfectly, absolutely perfectly. He's so good you c**p yourself! Let's see if he ever loses possession one day, I don't know if anyone else in Europe can do what Cuenca did in the game against Milan." That's some serious praise. Unfortunately, the winger's career never came close to reaching the heights many expected from him. He was cruelly held back by numerous injuries and after stints in Turkey, Israel and Japan, he retired at just 30 years old. What a shame.

Jude Bellingham

Is there a young midfielder in the world right now that's as highly rated as Jude Bellingham? You'd be hard to find one. The Englishman has had a blistering start to life at Real Madrid and has emerged as one of the brightest young stars on the planet. Guardiola has noticed his ability too. Speaking after City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League back in September 2022, he said: "I was impressed two seasons ago when he was 17!

"He’s able to defensively follow [Ilkay] Gundogan or Kevin [De Bruyne] in the pockets and win the duels. The transition is fast, having the sense to get in position in the box for the goal he scored. An exceptional player. I think everyone knows it, not just because the manager of Manchester City is going to tell you." One year later and there's no arguing whatsoever. Bellingham is a serious talent.

Gabriel Martinelli

Shortly after City beat Arsenal 3-1 last season, Guardiola couldn't help but praise Gabriel Martinelli's performance for the Gunners. The Spaniard referred to the 22-year-old as a 'weapon' on the front line for the Gunners, highlighting how important he is to their attack.

It's thoroughly deserved too, with Martinelli having already played 136 games for Arsenal and scoring 33 goals. If injuries hadn't hindered him early on in his Premier League career, those numbers could have been even more impressive too. Mikel Arteta's side have taken several huge steps forward over the last 12 months and Martinelli is a large component of that.

Maximo Perrone

Maximo Perrone kind of went under the radar as he joined City in January 2023 for just £8m. He'd arrived from Velez Sarsfield and not much was really known of him. His debut in the Premier League caught the attention of fans, though, as he performed excellently off the bench against Bournemouth.

Guardiola was certainly impressed and made no effort to hide it. Speaking after the 4-1 win, he said: "Wow, he moves well. The individual quality is really there. He’ll grow up with us, for the rhythm, for the physicality. But sometimes what we’re looking for in players who play in small spaces, he’s really, really good." He made just two appearances for City last season, before moving to Las Palmas on loan for this campaign. If he is going to be successful at the Etihad, it's going to be a slow burn.

Gianluca Gaudino

After his debut for Bayern Munich against VfL Wolfsburg, things looked quite promising for Gianluca Gaudino. Pep was seriously impressed by the prospect's showing and labelled his first outing in the Bundesliga as an "outstanding" performance. It seemed only a matter of time before he'd break into the team properly.

That didn't quite happen, though. Instead, he played just 11 times for the club before a couple of loan spells at St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League. They didn't have the impact he desired, and he left Germany in 2017 when he joined Chievo Verona in Italy. He's since played for Young Boys and is currently without a club at just 26 years old.

Rico Lewis

The latest player to draw praise from Pep, Rico Lewis had an incredible performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The youngster was a star and assisted Foden for the side's opening goal, but was just tremendous throughout.

Guardiola was quick to highlight his showing too, speaking after the game. The City boss said: "I’ve been a manager for 15 years, training unbelievable players, to find a player like him in the pockets, moving into the spaces… wow. "He’s one of the best I ever trained, by far." That's some next-level praise for the 18-year-old. The future is looking blindingly bright for Lewis.

Players Pep praised Current clubs Phil Foden Manchester City Alex Scott AFC Bournemouth Julian Green Greuther Furth Isaac Cuenca Retired Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Maximo Perrone Manchester City (On loan at Las Palmas) Gianluca Gaudino Free agent Rico Lewis Manchester City

