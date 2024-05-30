Highlights Devin Carter's draft stock improved drastically in college due to his versatile game, especially in defense and rebounding.

Carter's stats increased each year, particularly in steals, blocks, and rebounds, positioning him as a valuable NBA prospect.

The high-energy play, gritty defense, and rebounding abilities of Carter make him a potential early pick, similar to impactful NBA players.

As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, the draft stocks of certain players become set in stone while others may see their stock continuously rise or fall.

Some college prospects will also benefit from the lack of depth and high-end talent in this year's class exhibits.

For example, players who would normally find themselves drafted late in the first round may find themselves selected much earlier. Or a late lottery pick turning into a top-10 pick for the same reason.

One player who could experience such draft-day luck is Providence junior guard, Devin Carter.

Setting the Tone

Carter's freshman year showed signs of things to come

A 6'3" guard from Miami, Florida, Carter originally attended the University of South Carolina for his freshman year. It was there that Carter established himself and his brand of play that would be a staple for him in the coming years.

Sure, Carter's playing time his freshman year was limited to 18.7 minutes per game. But within that limited playing time, Carter was effective. Per 40 minutes, Carter averaged 1.8 steals and .8 blocks per game.

When compared to his sophomore and junior seasons, it is easy to see where his style of play was first established. As a player under 6'4", having such defensive stats highlights his high energy and motor that Carter played with on a nightly basis.

In fact, Carter played so well that he earned SEC all-freshman accolades to finish the season.

However, like so many players in college today, Carter transferred elsewhere for a better opportunity.

So, after a successful freshman year, Carter transferred to the Big East and decided to play for Providence.

Instantly, Carter's impact was felt. Along with his exceptional perimeter defense, Carter also emerged as one of the better rebounders in the nation for his size.

Along with an increase in scoring, Carter's rebounding average jumped to 4.9 a game, impressive for someone his size.

Devin Carter's Second-Year Leap Category Freshman Yr. Sophomore Yr. PPG 9.0 13.0 MPG 18.7 32.0 RPG 3.8 4.9 SPG 0.9 1.8 BPG 0.3 1.1 3pt % 26.7 29.9

But it wasn't enough. In spite of the improvement in Carter's play, he still had significant holes in his game. For a wing of his height, shooting 29 percent from the three-point line is unacceptable. So Carter returned for his junior season. And with it, established himself as one of the better guards in the country.

Mission Accomplished

Carter returns to improve draft stock

There was a reason Providence ended the season with the 18th-ranked defense in the country. Yes, the team possessed an impressive group of juniors and sophomores. But the leader, and biggest reason, is the play of Carter during his junior campaign.

After averaging .9 steals and .3 blocks per game as a freshman, Carter increased his averages to 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for his two years at Providence.

Carter's 6'7" wingspan allows him to guard positions 1-3 with minimal effort.

Not only does Carter's wingspan allow him to guard the perimeter efficiently, but it also allows him to rebound at an elite rate.

Yes, Carter was one of the better rebounders in the country after his sophomore year with an average of 4.9 a game. But that number ballooned to an impressive 8.7 a game, good enough for first in the nation for players under 6'4".

Few players in the NBA impact the boards to such a degree while being shorter than 6'5". Carter has a chance to enter the league and instantly carve out a role that should allow him to stick to any roster, especially when considering the impact a player like New York Knicks forward, Josh Hart, has on any given game.

Player's Under 6'5" and Their Rebounding Impact Player Height RPG Team Josh Hart 6'4" 8.3 NYK Brandin Podziemski 6'4" 5.8 GSW Jrue Holiday 6'4" 5.4 BOS Anthony Edwards 6'4" 5.4 MINN *Devin Carter 6'3" 8.7 PROV

*indicates colleges statistics

Carter is a high-energy player who resembles former Denver Nuggets guard, Bruce Brown, who currently plays for the Toronto Raptors. Both players play with high energy on the defensive side and both players have shown the ability to hurt opposing teams from deep if left open.

As it stands, Carter is projected to be selected around pick #20. But a team like the Portland Trail Blazers could be interested in Carter at pick #14 to pair with last year's first-round pick, Scoot Henderson. Henderson's offensive prowess would pair nicely with Carter and his willingness to do the "dirty work".

Even if Carter isn't able to score in the NBA at the same rate as in his college years, he will bring high energy and the willingness to do the dirty work. And when considering the makeup of contending teams, one can't help but to notice versatile perimeter wings such as Derrick White or players like Brown or Christian Braun for the Nuggets in years past. Carter has to potential to contribute in similar ways.