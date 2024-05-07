Highlights Borussia Dortmund have qualified for their first Champions League final in 11 years with a thrilling win over PSG.

Mats Hummels' goal and Dortmund's clinical play gave them the edge, boosting their chances of winning the trophy.

PSG's missed opportunities and lack of clinical edge allowed Dortmund to advance, where they will face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the final.

Borussia Dortmund took a beaming leap to Wembley as their aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital put them into their first UEFA Champions League final in 11 years.

The German outfit haven't fared overly well in European competitions since Jurgen Klopp left, but a shock win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals gave them the platform to beat the equally-starved Ligue 1 champions; with their chances of reaching the final being boosted in a first-leg 1-0 win.

PSG started the better side as they aimed to go level-pegging on their home turf, with chances for Warren Zaire-Emery and Ousmane Dembele falling their way in the first half, but they weren't entirely huge opportunities and Dortmund went into the break satisfied.

Their confidence would have been boosted two-fold just minutes into the second half when Hummels powered a header home. A rare corner for the visitors saw the experienced defender lose his man, and with Julian Brandt dropping the ball onto Hummels' head, you couldn't have asked for a better invitation. The away side were 2-0 up and flying having been the more clinical side.

A PSG onslaught would've worried Edin Terzic. Goncalo Ramos and Nuno Mendes went close whilst Dembele being fouled right on the edge looked like it could've been a penalty, but Dortmund battled on, and chances went begging for the French side late on. They couldn't turn the tide, and it means Dortmund will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid under the famous arches in just under a month's time.

Paris Saint-Germain Stats Borussia Dortmund 5 Shots on target 3 15 Shots off target 1 12 Corners 4 8 Fouls 6 2 Yellow cards 2 67 Possession 33

Match Highlights

PSG Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Had little to do in the first half, but came up trumps when called upon to save Karim Adeyemi's shot when the German sped away on the counter-attack. Has been shaky this season and that showed when he didn't come out for the opener.

RB - Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

A lot of PSG's attack came down the right-hand flank to begin with and the Moroccan was instrumental in many of them. Faded as the half went on - possibly to limit any threat of a counter - but he was solid.

CB - Marquinhos - 6/10

Wasn't as dominant as he can be with some superb blocks and leadership qualities. Nothing he could personally do about the opener, however, and almost scored his own goal late on.

CB - Lucas Beraldo - 5/10

Evidently had to be wary when Dortmund countered and did quite well in that regard. But he let Hummels go for the header and that was the beginning of the end for PSG. A huge mistake from the Brazilian.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 8/10

It was always going to be a duel against Jadon Sancho who has earned plaudits aplenty since his loan move back to Dortmund - and whilst the Englishman got the better of him a couple of times, Mendes was outstanding and helped going forward. A really smart player who was close with his long-ranged strike.

CM - Warren Zaire Emery - 8/10

By far and away PSG's best midfielder on the night. The youngster can sometimes go missing in the middle of the park, which is only expect, but his bravery and incredible breaking of the Dortmund midfield lines was something to be admired. He did, however, have to score early in the second half as he hit the post from close range.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Didn't create much. The Spaniard was brought in to dictate matches but didn't produce when it mattered.

CM - Vitinha - 6/10

PSG's hero in the trip to Barcelona, Vitinha needed to do more on a night where midfield creativity would have been paramount to their success against the Germans. His flair in the final third wasn't quite there and in turn, it froze a lot of the forwards out, having to do the hard work themselves.

RW - Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

He's been a man reborn since his move from the Nou Camp but the Frenchman wasn't at his best. He had some half-chances that he should've done better with and in terms of making Ian Maatsen a target, he failed to do so. Almost won a penalty just after the hour.

ST - Goncalo Ramos - 5/10

Anonymous. Ramos doesn't have the superstar tag that Dembele or Mbappe do, but he came up against a side that were always going to form a low-block and that limited his influence. Missed a gilt-edged chance on the hour to haul his side back into it.

LW - Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

PSG's best attacker but the first half didn't treat him too well. Constantly tried to get around the Dortmund defence to fashion an opening but he wasn't allowed to have his own way. Agonisingly hit the bar with minutes to go.

SUB - Marco Asensio - 6/10

Had the chance to halve the deficit with the free-kick on the edge of the area but it cannoned into the wall. He created some decent build-up play and you can't help but imagine if he had started, the game would've panned out differently.

SUB - Bradley Barcola - 5/10

Came on for some much-needed fresh legs to change the tide of the game but his efforts weren't rewarded.

SUB - Lee Kang-In - 5/10

Introduced with 10 minutes left as a hail mary, but he did little to change anything.

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

GK - Gregor Kobel - 7/10

He was kept busy in the first half but generally had little to do apart from shots that were straight down his throat. Some good stops throughout though he wasn't entirely troubled.

RB - Julian Ryerson - 8/10

Tasked with nullifying the threat that Mbappe typically poses and did extremely well in a role that nobody wants in world football. Superb energy all night.

CB - Mats Hummels - 8/10

Stood strong in the first half at the PSG onslaught and the experienced defender put his side in front on the night. You simply can't leave someone with his quality with a free header. What a performance from the German international

CB - Nico Schlotterbeck - 9/10

If Hummels was the brawn of the centre-back pairing, Schlotterbeck was the brains. His passing is up there with some of the best in the world and that was evidenced throughout with some exquisite passes that put Dortmund on the offensive. His defending was superb, too - a complete performance under pressure.

LB - Ian Maatsen - 7/10

Not as influential as he has been in previous Champions League ties but it's difficult to be in a situation like this. Kept Dembele quiet on the whole and produced the most outrageous pieces of skill you're likely to see for some time with a dragback nutmeg. Chelsea will be wishing they didn't let him go!

CM - Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

Tireless as they come. He's had some superb Champions League games for Dortmund and this was no different. Could maybe have done more on the ball but again, it wasn't the game to try the fancy passes.

CM - Emre Can - 6/10

Slow and shaky to start with but he grew into the tie as Dortmund scored their second of the semi-final, and with more focus on the ball, he kept things tidy.

RW - Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Unfortunate to come up against a top performance such as Nuno Mendes', but that wasn't to say he was poor. Adventurous, tricky and kept the defence on their toes all evening. Manchester United have a huge decision to make in the summer.

AM - Julian Brandt - 7/10

Anonymous in the first half but his peach of a corner gave Mats Hummels the invitation to nod home against the run of play. It's those moments of magic that Dortmund needed to advance and he provided when needed.

LW - Karim Adeyemi - 6/10

Rapid on the counter-attack but perhaps should've done better in the first half when he ran through with one man to beat and couldn't finish. Subbed for Marco Reus after the opener.

ST - Niclas Fullkrug - 7/10

Some decent holdup play and his superb passing in the first half set up a shot for Ryerson. Good in both boxes and it was a typical workhorse display when needed.

SUB - Marco Reus - 5/10

The Dortmund legend is leaving at the end of the season and his introduction was a timely reminder as to how long it has been since Dortmund made the 2012 final. His experience and composure was needed up front.

SUB - Niklas Sule - 6/10

Came on for Sancho in the final 15 minutes to shore up the result and allow Dortmund to progress.

SUB - Felix Nmecha - 4/10

Subbed on with minutes to go for some fresh legs.

Man of the Match

Nico Schlotterbeck

A timeless performance from the 24-year-old. His passing is some of the best in the world and at this stage, when calmness was needed to penetrate PSG's midfield line to set Dortmund up on the counter-attack, he did just that in arguably the club's biggest game in a year.

Alongside his experienced mentor in Hummels, the duo were everything that Terzic will have wanted and you could perhaps class Hummels as unlucky not to win Man of the Match with his performance and goal - but Schlotterbeck was coolness personified throughout the tie and that has to be commended. A superb performance and now attentions will turn to how he does at Wembley.