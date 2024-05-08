Highlights PSG's mega-rich investors have yet to experience European glory since their takeover in 2011.

Enormous sums of money have been spent in order to try and bring the Champions League trophy back to Parc des Princes, but to no avail.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani are among the 10 highest-earners at the Ligue 1 club in the past 13 years.

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final defeat against Borussia Dormtund is the latest bitter disappointment to add to the club's growing list. Ever since Qatar Sports Investments took control of the Ligue 1 side in 2011, the aim has been European glory - but their superstar-filled teams have constantly fallen short.

Extortionate transfer fees and salaries have been spent in order to attract some of the biggest players on the planet to the club over the past 13 years with the sole intention of achieving Champions League success. However, the closest the French giants have come to lighting the iconic trophy was the 2020 final, in which they were beaten narrowly by Bayern Munich.

While there have been many domestic successes, a host of incredible managers and players have tried their best to get PSG over the line in Europe but to no avail. Below is a list of the 10 highest-earners the club have had since they stepped into extreme wealth over a decade ago.

10 Highest-Earning PSG Players Since 2011 Takeover Rank Player Wage 1 Kylian Mbappe £1,191,595-per-week 2 Lionel Messi £1,053,238-per-week 3 Neymar £932,754-per-week 4 Ousmane Dembele £330,999-per-week 5 Lucas Hernandez £314,449-per-week 6 Edinson Cavani £304,850-per-week 7 Thiago Silva £297,899-per-week 8 Lassana Diarra £284,162-per-week 9 Marquinhos £278,039-per-week 10 Milan Skriniar £270,757-per-week

10 Milan Skriniar

PSG wage: £270,757-per-week

Milan Skriniar is perhaps a beneficiary of the amount of money in the modern game, as the defender makes it into the top 10 ahead of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (who was earning €1 million a month at the Parc des Princes), Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas. He signed on a free transfer from Inter Milan in 2023, meaning he's not even a full year into his career in France yet, but Skriniar has played a role in his new club's Ligue 1 triumph.

Often on the substitutes' bench, this is a classic example of a luxury player earning lots of money that PSG didn't necessarily need. That said, the Slovakia international is a great defender and his wages are possibly inflated due to the nature of his transfer, plus the fact other clubs were interested in securing his services with no transfer fee attached.

9 Marquinhos

PSG wage: £278,039-per-week

Marquinhos is one of the longest-serving members of the playing squad at PSG, with the Brazilian being named the club captain in 2020 after Thiago Silva departed for Chelsea. The South American is a reliable defender who has blossomed and become a top level player since he joined in 2013.

His contracts at the club have steadily increased as his status within the side has grown. The experienced central defender played in a Champions League final for PSG in 2020, although his side fell short in a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich. Marquinhos's expensive contract has been paid back by the nine league titles he's won during his 11 years in France.

8 Lassana Diarra

PSG wage: £284,162-per-week

An example of the way PSG have spent their money in bizarre ways at times, Lassana Diarra was signed to a contract worth not far off £300,000-per-week in 2018 despite already being in his 30s. The veteran midfielder would have been a useful option in his prime years as he played extremely well in stints at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Diarra played just 19 times for the club in the 12 months he spent there. He may have won four trophies in one year with the Paris-based outfit, but the defensive midfielder didn't have a huge impact on the fortunes of the team on the pitch and the money could have been spent better elsewhere.

7 Thiago Silva

PSG wage: £297,899-per-week

Thiago Silva will go down as one of the greatest defenders in football history, as well as one of the best players to pull on a PSG shirt. His contributions to the cause were enormous, as the defender was brought in as one of the first marquee signings the club made after their 2011 takeover.

Silva spent eight years in France after joining from Serie A side AC Milan in 2012 and only failed to win the league title in one of those seasons. The Brazil international was tasked with wearing the captain's armband and his ability to lead a team full of egos and superstars was incredible to see. The time he spent and the lasting impact he left on the club were perhaps worth the huge salary Silva was paid.

6 Edinson Cavani

PSG wage: £304,850-per-week

Edinson Cavani was one of the more clinical goalscorers PSG invested their enormous wealth in over the past decade. The Uruguay international is still playing at a relatively high level for Boca Juniors in Argentina, but it's doubtful the striker is earning anywhere near his £304,850-per-week salary at the French outfit.

In his seven years at the club after joining from Napoli, Cavani netted a staggering 200 goals in just over 300 appearances. The longevity and overall contribution the talisman made at the club makes this one of the more sensible high-earning signings since 2011.

5 Lucas Hernandez

PSG wage: £314,449-per-week

Lucas Hernandez may be one of the highest-paid players the French giants have signed since their change in ownership, but the centre-back is going through a hard time currently as injury is set to deny him the chance to represent his country. The former Bayern Munich defender will miss Euro 2024 in Germany, meaning he won't be able to add to his 2018 World Cup winners' medal.

He does now, however, have a Ligue 1 title to his name after playing a role in PSG's 2023-24 triumph. The 28-year-old played 41 times in all competitions during his first year back in France after being signed to a £314,449-per-week contract.

4 Ousmane Dembele

PSG wage: £330,999-per-week

Another member of Luis Enrique's current playing squad, Ousmane Dembele was a big money signing from Barcelona at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and the French winger played a huge role in knocking his former employers out of the Champions League during his debut season in Paris.

Dembele scored against his old club and even pulled out a celebration, although that joy was short-lived as another one of his ex-club's - Borussia Dortmund - defeated the Parisien's in the semi-finals of the competition. The 26-year-old has secured a Ligue 1 title in his first year back in his homeland, just 12 months after winning a La Liga trophy with Barca. There's still a long way to go for the attacker to justify the huge paycheck he takes home every week.

3 Neymar

PSG wage: £932,754-per-week

Neymar is the highest-earning player of the past 13 years at PSG in terms of players that didn't break the £1 million mark each week. The Brazilian was expected to elevate the club to never-seen-before heights upon his record-breaking move from Barcelona in 2017.

While he did bring his incredible flair and technical ability to Parc des Princes and played a big part in five Ligue 1 titles, he wasn't able to bring a Champions League to France. Neymar registered 195 goal contributions in his six seasons in the side despite several injury issues keeping him out for long spells. The eye-watering figures involved in signing the now 32-year-old were almost justifiable at the time due to Neymar being a generational talent.

2 Lionel Messi

PSG wage: £1,053,238-per-week

Even the greatest player of all time couldn't get the Ligue 1 outfit over the line in Europe. Lionel Messi was signed on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021 with the hopes of being the final piece of an extremely expensive puzzle.

While his wages - in excess of £1 million-per-week - did contribute to further domestic success in the French capital, Messi was unable to add another Champions League to his trophy cabinet while turning out for PSG. The Argentine only helped the side to successive Round of 16 exits in Europe's elite competition before leaving to join Inter Miami in 2023.

1 Kylian Mbappe

PSG wage: £1,191,595-per-week

Kylian Mbappe is set to depart the Parisien club at the end of the 2023/24 season on a free transfer despite being the highest-earner in the history of PSG. The Frenchman has been taking home over £1.1 million each week ever since he was handed a bumper new deal in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is the top goalscorer (255) in Paris Saint-Germain's history, having scored more goals than the likes of Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

He was handed the lucrative contract to fend off strong interest from Real Madrid, but two years later, and it looks like Mbappe is set to swap Parc des Princes for the Bernabeu. The 25-year-old has netted more than 250 goals for PSG during his seven years at the club, proving to be one of the more worthwhile investments the ownership has made in recent times.

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt and wages are via Capology (Correct as of 08/05/2024)