Paris Saint-Germain has appealed “out of principle” the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) Legal Commission’s ruling to pay Kylian Mbappe €55m in bonuses within eight days. The French champions consider this sum waived following a verbal agreement made in August 2023 between Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mbappe referenced this pact in public, but no documentation was signed, and after leaving PSG for Real Madrid on 30 June, the French forward instructed his lawyers to pursue the payment in question.

Mediation was recommended, but when Mbappe refused this path, the LFP's Legal Commission had no choice, due to limited powers, but to point to the written employment contract and issue a non-binding ruling on September 12 instructing PSG to pay Mbappe within eight days. PSG had no intention give Mbappe €55m in this timeframe and on September 19 appealed the decision.

PSG Refuse to Pay Mbappe €55m Bonuses

French champions believe payments have been waived

PSG have released a statement, revealing their plan to appeal the decision "out of principle".

“Having heard the arguments of the parties in mid-September, the 18-person LFP Commission repeatedly and unanimously insisted upon mediation between Paris Saint-Germain and the player to find a compromise in light of PSG’s clear arguments," read a PSG statement. “With a mediation process then completely refused by the player, the Commission was left with no choice but to give an opinion that – very simply – a contractual relationship exists between the parties. "This is not in debate or disputed whatsoever – what is in debate, and will ultimately be heard before an appropriate tribunal, is that the original contract was legally amended, and also fully relied on, by the player and PSG – until the player then decided to renege all his commitments upon leaving the Club. “Out of principle, PSG has appealed the LFP Commission’s opinion, notwithstanding the limited effect it has. This is because PSG’s position is much more than a sound legal position – it is also a matter of good faith, honesty, upholding values and respect for the institution of Paris and its fans, which is more important than any player. “As a matter of law and fact, the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that the Club simply asks are honoured, with the player being afforded simply unprecedented benefits by the Club over seven years in Paris. The Club looks forward to these basic and undeniable commitments being upheld in the proper forum, if the player regrettably seeks to pursue this incomprehensibly reputationally damaging matter further.”

Kylian Mbappe's season-by-season Ligue 1 record at Paris Saint-Germain Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2023/24 29 27 7 4 0 2022/23 34 29 6 6 0 2021/22 35 28 19 10 0 2020/21 31 27 7 5 0 2019/20 20 18 17 0 0 2018/19 29 33 9 6 1 2017/18 27 13 7 2 0 Statistics correct as of 13/09/2024

PSG Willing to Appeal to the Top

Club have no intention of paying Mbappe

The case will now be examined by the National Joint Appeal Committee (CJ), which falls under the aegis of the LFP. And any decision there could also be potentially be appealed to the Higher Appeal Commission, which would see the French Football Federation (FFF) become involved.

And PSG could also go to France's highest sports body, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) if no resolution is found.

There also remains a chance the parties go to a formal employment tribunal, taking the matter outside the remit of various sports authorities, and this could take over two years. PSG are happy to let the full legal process run its course, believing their "gentleman's agreement" to be binding.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore.