Paris Saint-Germain’s unusual kick-off routine has finally been explained following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Saturday night’s Champions League final. Luis Enrique’s side made light work of their trip to Munich’s Allianz Arena, with a standout performance from Desire Doue forming the backbone of a historic, record-breaking night.

Les Parisiens now hold the record for the largest margin of victory in a Champions League final. Doue scored twice and assisted another, while Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu also got themselves in on the act. But neutrals noticed something a little different about how PSG did their kick-off routine.

As soon as the whistle blew to start the match, the French champions surprised everyone by launching the ball out of play near Inter Milan’s corner flag. Typically, teams use the opening possession to settle into the game and establish control, but PSG had a different plan in mind (watch below). But their unusual approach was intentional, it turns out.

PSG's Unusual Kick-Off Routine Explained

It's a tactical nuance aimed at making full use of their press

Thanks to Football TacticDive on YouTube, the reason behind PSG's bizarre kick-off routine has now been brought to light, and it seems they've been doing it in the Champions League all season.

Like a drop-kick in Rugby, Enrique's young squad's aim is to give the ball back to the opposition deep within their own third to instigate their pressing system. As the video below explains:

"It's a trap, and it's brilliantly planned. There's a hidden flaw within throw-ins. Unlike regular passes, you can't move the ball quickly or over long distances. The player taking them are limited, angles are tight, the tempo slows down, and it's hard to build anything meaningful. "And that's everything PSG are counting on. By forcing the opponent to restart with a throw-in deep in their own half, PSG launch a perfect stage to launch their high-press."

The video also highlights an example from the semi-final against Arsenal, where seven PSG players aggressively pressed forward right after their kick-off, pinning the Gunners deep in their own half. This routine has become a tactical weapon in Luis Enrique’s strategy this season, immediately throwing the opposition's defensive shape into disarray.

Of course, PSG’s success isn't down to just one trick. There are several other tactical nuances within the French giants’ setup that have contributed to their historic first Champions League title. Throughout the season, pundits have praised the team’s bold, experimental style of play - markedly different from previous PSG sides, which were often criticised for being talented but arrogant. This year’s version has blended innovation with humility, and it has paid off in spades.