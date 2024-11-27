Paris Saint-Germain have taken a major step towards signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford by contacting his representatives directly, Fichajes has claimed.

The 27-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of the Ligue 1 giants, who are looking to bolster their attack with a fresh signing next year, and could soon offer him a way out of Old Trafford.

PSG’s interest in Rashford is not new – the Parisians have been continuously linked with the English forward over the past few seasons and were named as one of the few clubs that could afford his hefty £300,000-per-week wages.

According to Fichajes, the French club are disappointed with Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos’ recent form and are looking for a new face up front, with Rashford among their options.

The 27-year-old’s versatility could provide PSG with a number of options in utilising him across the frontline, as he is able to play centrally, as well as on either wing.

Rashford’s future at Man United is said to depend on multiple factors, including his performance under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils’ star had an underwhelming first appearance for the Portuguese manager on Sunday – despite opening the scoring within the first two minutes, Rashford struggled to make an impact for the next hour, before being replaced by Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored five goals and contributed three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Fichajes claims the next couple of months will be crucial in defining the 27-year-old’s fate at Old Trafford.

While Man United are continuously being linked with a new left-back signing in 2025, they could also welcome another forward to help address their offensive woes this season.

The Red Devils are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League, managing just 13 goals in their first 12 games, with only Southampton (9), Everton (10), and Crystal Palace (10) netting fewer.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 824

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.