Highlights Kalvin Phillips is set to leave Manchester City in the January window following a dismal spell at the club.

Phillips has had a disappointing stint at City and is looking for his third club in 18 months, with a number of top sides said to be interested.

City are hoping for a better offer from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain though, as the current interested parties have not met their demands.

Manchester City would prefer castaway midfielder Kalvin Phillips joined Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window, despite keen interest from elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Phillips is set to leave City after a disappointing stint with the Premier League champions, having only arrived in east Manchester last season. It hasn't worked out for the former Leeds United man, who is now on the lookout for his third club in just over 18 months.

And while interest from the Premier League has been forthcoming, with Newcastle United one of a few sides said to be keen, it's believed City themselves would prefer to let Phillips leave elsewhere.

Phillips exit looms large after Man City failure

It's been one of the worst signings of the Pep Guardiola era and less than two months after joining from Leeds for £42 million, Phillips looks set to leave City in the January transfer window. A dismal period in Phillips' career looks set to come to an end in due course, with the England midfielder having only managed 31 appearances since joining in the summer of 2022.

Kalvin Phillips - Man City Career Matches 31 Minutes 911 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

With the overwhelming majority of those coming from the bench, it's no surprise Phillips has rarely seen the pitch under Guardiola, managing just shy of 1,000 minutes in the 18 months he's been there. Shoddy numbers for a £42 million signing, Guardiola himself spoke about Phillip's defiecncies back in December:

"He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry.

"The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that (via Sky Sports)."

A damning indictment on Phillips' ability, it now looks as if Guardiola will allow the midfielder to leave the club in January.

Phillips move still undecided despite interest

Despite his struggles under Guardiola at City, Phillips isn't short of suitors, with plenty of top clubs across the continent said to be interested in the 28-year-old. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that Newcastle were firmly in the race to secure his signature, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Elsewhere, high-flyers Aston Villa - who are currently above City in the Premier League table - are also said to be tracking his situation, even though Phillips won't be brought in as an immediate starting-11 option. While in Europe, Juventus are believed to be pushing hard, as they look to convince Phillips Turin is the right place for him to go.

However, of the various interested parties, it doesn't look as if any have met City's demands, meaning Phillips isn't going anywhere as of now.

Fully expecting that deadlock to be broken, journalist Jacobs shared the latest internal update surrounding the Phillips situation with GIVEMESPORT, hinting that City would prefer to have clarity about his destination come the end of the campaign, instead of simply loaning him out to a club on a short-term deal. As a result, it's claimed by Jacobs that City aren't overly delighted with the suitors who have stepped forward at this point, with them hoping for a side like Paris Saint-Germain to try their luck instead.

On the latest situation regarding Phillips and City, the reliable reporter said:

“A loan would suit Newcastle without an obligation, but possibly with an option. Juventus aren’t exactly offering much different, or haven't in the talks so far to Manchester City, because their finances are tight as well. “And what would suit Manchester City is for PSG to enter the race, but despite reports, I'm told that Paris Saint-Germain are not in for Kalvin Phillips.”

City could dip into market for Phillips replacement

Even though Phillips has barely played since joining City, his departure from the Etihad Stadium would leave the Blues short in the middle of the park, with talk of Guardiola and Co. signing a replacement beginning to pick up. While City don't traditionally do big business in the winter window, sometimes needs must and if reports are to be believed, they could be about to land a superstar signing.

That's because Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is said to want out of the Allianz Arena, after his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel has turned frosty in recent months. It's reported by The Daily Mail that Kimmich is an option for Premier League clubs and could even make the move to England's first tier as soon as this month.