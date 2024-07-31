Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been identified by Paris Saint-Germain as a potential signing.

The England international is being eyed by the Ligue 1 giants after their hopes of landing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have deteriorated.

Sancho is on PSG's radar following a fruitful loan spell with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is being considered by Paris Saint-Germain as an alternative target to Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Ligue 1 giants face a difficult task of luring Kvaratskhelia away from Gli Azzurri this summer, as he is considered a crucial player by new head coach Antonio Conte, according to the Italian journalist.

Napoli are preparing to fend off interest from European rivals by offering the Georgia international a new contract, resulting in PSG exploring other options, including Sancho.

The French outfit have emerged as suitors for the 24-year-old in recent months, after Sancho impressed on his return to Borussia Dortmund during a six-month loan from Manchester United.

The England international reconciled with boss Erik ten Hag after the pair fell out last September and returned for the Red Devils' pre-season preparations earlier this month.

Despite positive signs, Manchester United are yet to make up their mind over Sancho’s future at the club and could look to cash in on the winger in a bid to boost their summer plans for new arrivals.

Sancho Pinpointed as Potential PSG Arrival

Ligue 1 giants have included winger on shortlist of targets

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Sancho remains one of the names on PSG’s summer shortlist after it has become clear that Napoli are adamant in their attempts to keep Kvaratskhelia:

“Jadon Sancho is on PSG's list. He is one of the players they have on the list for that position. The list, since May, has had one name on top for that left-wing position, and it’s Kvaratskhelia. “But they know, and they understand, that Kvaratskhelia is an almost impossible deal. I would even remove ‘almost’, because Napoli will not let him go. “The president and head coach Antonio Conte consider Kvaratskhelia a crucial player, and they will offer him a new deal. “Kvaratskhelia is not leaving, and PSG have started exploring other options. Sancho is one of them.”

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £73m three seasons ago, Sancho has struggled to replicate his impressive form in the Premier League, contributing just 18 goals in 82 appearances for Manchester United.

The 24-year-old’s return to Dortmund in January saw him play an instrumental part in the Bundesliga giants’ push for Champions League glory as he helped the club reach the tournament’s final for the first time in 11 years.

In 21 appearances on his return, the wide-man found the back of the net three times and tallied three assists, attracting interest from several top clubs in Europe, including PSG and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT previously reported that PSG have already made contact with Manchester United over Sancho as they await the Red Devils’ final decision on his future at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Red Devils Set to Miss Out on Branthwaite

Everton poised to keep England international on Merseyside

Manchester United are on course to miss out on landing Jarrad Branthwaite as the Everton defender is set to stay with the Merseyside outfit for another season, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils some time ago, the England international saw his potential move to Old Trafford collapse as his current employers held firm on their £75million valuation, rejecting two bids from Manchester United.

The Toffees are now reportedly willing to offer the 22-year-old an improved contract to reflect his worth to Sean Dyche's team and fend off interest from Premier League rivals for the foreseeable future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.