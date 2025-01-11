PSG are reportedly considering moves for Aston Villa duo Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers as Luis Enrique looks to strengthen the French side, according to CaughtOffside.

Luis Enrique's side are currently top of Ligue 1, and 25th in the Champions League table, just outside the play-off positions. With two games remaining in the first phase of the Champions League, PSG will be looking to make their way into the top 24 to be in with a chance of making it into the next phase.

The French side will be looking to add some more attacking prowess to their ranks, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to leave amid Premier League interest from Tottenham and Manchester United in particular.

PSG have been linked with a move for Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia too, who has attracted interest from a number of teams. The Georgian winger has been electric in Italy and a move to the French capital could be the appropriate next step for his career.

PSG Want Aston Villa duo

Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers are both attracting interest

Reports now suggest that Jhon Duran's time at Villa Park could be set to come to an end, as PSG are preparing to push ahead in their bid to sign the Colombian.

CaughtOffside report that the French club are preparing an offer in the region of £60 million, which could be enough to prize the in-form striker away from Aston Villa. PSG are evaluating Duran's interest before they make a move for the attacker, who won't be short of suitors if Villa allow him to leave.

Jhon Duran Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 28 Goals 12 Expected Goals 4.5 Shots Per Game 2

If a move for Duran doesn't come to fruition, PSG may turn their attention to his teammate, Morgan Rogers, who has impressed them in games against Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton. The dynamic attacker has been a standout performer for Villa this season, and is a player that the club do not want to sell in the January transfer window.

Both players have recently signed new contracts at Villa Park however and the club are unlikely to be willing to part with their prized assets, so it would take a mammoth offer to convince them to sanction an exit.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.