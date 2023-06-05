Paris Saint-Germain are already feeling the effects of the loss of Lionel Messi.

The club’s social media account on Instagram suffered a huge drop in followers after the Argentine played his final match for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Messi had been widely expected to leave the French champions at the end of the season when his contract expired, especially as his relationship with supporters deteriorated over the course of the campaign.

That relationship took a significant hit when the World Cup winner made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

And the club finally confirmed his departure ahead of their final match against Clermont Foot.

“After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign,” they wrote in a statement.

“The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also lifted a Trophée des Champions and two Ligue 1 titles with Les Rouge et Bleu.”

It was not to be a fairy tale ending for Messi though.

The 35-year-old and his team lost 3-2 to Clermont in their final match.

He was even booed by PSG supporters when he missed a chance in the game and during the title celebrations.

PSG suffer huge drop in following on Instagram

But while PSG supporters have turned their back on Messi, the player's fans have been turning their backs on the French club.

Messi is one of the most followed stars on Instagram, with 468 million followers.

Clearly, some of his loyal supporters started following PSG’s official account on the platform once he signed, eager to keep up to date with the attacker's efforts while he was at the club.

But now that he no longer plays for them, Messi;s fans have been unfollowing the team in their droves.

Previous reports estimated that the club had lost around 600,000 followers after Messi’s final game.

But that total has continued to rise. A report from The Mirror said that prior to the match against Clermont, PSG’s total following was around 69.9 million.

Now standing at 68.5 million, more than a million people have got PSG posts off their Instagram feed.

Proof that wherever Messi goes, his fans will follow.

What next for Messi?

So with his departure from PSG confirmed, where might Messi be playing next?

According to reports, he could be on his way to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, where the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But his preference appears to be a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Messi’s father Jorge reportedly met with club president Joan Laporta on Monday to discuss a potential reunion.

﻿“Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barcelona,” he told reporters, as per ESPN. “I would like it too. We will see.”