Paris Saint-Germain ‘have had some contacts’ with Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho’s representatives, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Ligue 1 giants have emerged as a possible destination for Sancho, who reconciled with manager Erik ten Hag after returning from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

After making an impact in the Bundesliga and helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final, there have been suggestions that Sancho will be given another opportunity at Old Trafford next season.

According to Romano, the decision over the England international’s future lies with Man United, as PSG are yet to advance in negotiations to sign Sancho this summer.

The Parisians have lined up several options in their search for a winger as they look to compensate for Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid with a fresh face up front.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is thought to be among the targets for PSG – the Ligue 1 giants are growing ‘increasingly confident’ they can strike a deal in the region of £84 million for the Nigerian.

Sancho Appears On PSG Shortlist

Man United’s decision will be crucial

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has suggested that PSG are yet to advance in negotiations for Sancho as they await Man United’s decision over the Englishman’s future at the club:

“I can confirm that PSG have included the name of Jadon Sancho as one of the players they have on their shortlist for the winger position. “But at the moment, we are still at the early stages of the story, and it really depends on Manchester United, on what Man United want to do with Jadon Sancho. At the moment, we are not at advancing stages or close to being done. “PSG are looking for a player in that position, but at the moment not actively negotiating yet, because it depends on what Manchester United want to do with Jadon Sancho. “So interest, yes, waiting to see if it will develop or not. But for sure, he is a player appreciated by Paris Saint-Germain, and they have had some contacts with the agents of the player.”

Last weekend, Sancho, who earns £250k-a-week at Old Trafford, made his first Man United appearance in almost a year when he featured in a friendly 2-0 victory against Rangers.

Since joining from Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, the 24-year-old has struggled to impress at Old Trafford, registering just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Ten Hag and Sancho agreed to put water under the bridge during talks earlier this summer, after the Dutch boss froze him out of the first team last year.

The Man City academy graduate could still depart this summer as Man United look to bring in extra funds for new signings in the first transfer window of the INEOS era.

Man Utd ‘Progressing’ On Ugarte Deal

Pushing to sign PSG midfielder

Manchester United are progressing well in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola.

United reportedly believe Ugarte could be an important partner to Kobbie Mainoo next season as they are willing to offer him a spot in the starting eleven.

The Uruguayan is allowed to depart Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon – PSG are thought to be targeting a new signing in midfield, despite signing Ugarte for £51 million last summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.