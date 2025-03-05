Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes, in the tie of the round.

Arne Slot's side have had the weekend off to rest and recover following their wins over Man City and Newcastle in the Premier League, while Luis Enrique's side claimed a 4-1 win over Lille this past weekend to move 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Both managers will be keen to take a lead into the second leg at Anfield next week and that means they must make some decisions with their squad, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

PSG Team News

Enrique has a fully fit squad

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are in fantastic form right now and the manager has got a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of this game.

Janaury signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is now eligible to play and played a big part in the team's dominant 10-0 aggregate win over Brest in the last round, while young forward Desire Doue is pushing for a start also. Presnel Kimpembe is fit and available for selection after being absent for the best part of the last three seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date N/A N/A N/A

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Enrique shared his thoughts on the game ahead.

"Liverpool have been the most consistent team since the start of the season. An almost perfect team, who know how to defend, press, and attack by keeping possession of the ball or accelerating. This match motivates us."

PSG Predicted XI

Ruiz to start over Doue

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola.

PSG Predicted Substitutes: Tenas (GK), Safonov (GK), Hernandez (DEF), Kimpembe (DEF), Beraldo (DEF), Zaire-Emery (MID), Mayulu (MID), Doue (FWD), Lee Kang-In (FWD), Ramos (FWD).

Despite the good form of the team and attackers, Enrique is likely to take a more conservative approach to ensure defensive solidity which means Fabian Ruiz should get the nod over £42m man Doue.

Lucas Hernandez and Warren Zaire-Emery earn a combined £435,000-per-week in the French capital, but they are likely to find themselves on the bench.

Liverpool Team News

Bradley and Gomez out injured

Liverpool's injury problems remain under control and the manager has no fresh concerns heading into this game, with defenders Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez the only first-team absentees.

Youngster Tyler Morton is also struggling with a knock and has not travelled with the squad, while teenager Amara Nallo is suspended after his red card in the final league phase game back in January.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Joe Gomez Hamstring 03/05/2025 Conor Bradley Hamstring 02/04/2025 Amara Nallo Suspended 02/04/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on his squad for the game.

"​​​​​​He [Gakpo] was close to being ready to play again but unfortunately he had to block a shot and felt pain again. We have taken him to judge tomorrow if he can be part of the squad. It will be a close call."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Gakpo won't be risked

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Kelleher (GK), Davies (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Endo (MID), Elliott (MID), Jones (MID), Nyoni (MID), Gakpo (FWD), Nunez (FWD), Chiesa (FWD).

Despite moving away from his 4-3-3 system in recent games, Slot should revert to what has brought him great success this season and that should see Cody Gakpo return on the left-wing. That means £410,000-per-week trio Jota, Nunez and Chiesa are likely to find themselves on the bench.