Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of PSG's Manuel Ugarte continues, with Bayern Munich's interest in Joao Palhinha reducing their competition.

Ugarte, 23, would provide more potential for growth compared to 28-year-old Palhinha.

United's need for a defensive midfielder, coupled with PSG's potential willingness to sell, could make Ugarte a perfect fit.

Manchester United's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte continues to dominate headlines at Old Trafford, with the club looking to secure a number of transfer targets in the summer. Erik ten Hag is in dire need of a boost after last season's poor season at the helm, and he may be helped out by Bayern Munich - with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Bayern's move for Joao Palhinha means that United have now made the Uruguayan an 'important target'.

Ugarte only signed for PSG from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but having fallen out of favour towards the end of last season, a move could be on the cards for the Uruguay international - and Romano believes that United have been handed a boost in the race for his services by Bayern shifting their focus elsewhere.

Romano: United Consider Ugarte "Important Target"

The midfielder is high on their priority list

United had been linked with a move for Palhinha in recent times, but that was a deal that never got off the ground even prior to his move to Fulham. Instead, other defensive midfield targets were sought after - notably Sofyan Amrabat, who joined the Old Trafford club on a loan spell last season - and one of those targets included Ugarte, during his time at Sporting.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =9th Assists 2 =11th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

United have never made an official bid for the Uruguayan until this window, where a deal continues to seemingly move closer, but according to Romano, that has been helped by Bayern's pursuit of Palhinha - with the Portuguese star having dominated their list of needs and, as such, United have one less competitor in their chase for Ugarte which could open up a clear route for Ten Hag to land his man.

Speaking on his show that was broadcasted by Playback, Romano stated that Ugarte is now an important target for the Red Devils, but their search has been helped by Bayern's interest in the Portugal international. He said:

"New [Bayern Munich] manager Vincent Kompany is going to buy Joao Palhinha. This is also important for other clubs, including Manchester United, because we had rumours of Manuel Ugarte as a potential target for Bayern, but he was never close. "The full focus of Bayern was on Joao Palhinha, but it also means for Manchester United, they have one club less in the race for Manuel Ugarte, who is now an important target."

Ugarte Could Be the Better Signing for United

The midfielder is younger and fits in with recruitment focuses

Ugarte could be a better target for United to pursue than Palhinha would have been, in any regard. Bayern's move for Palhinha will see them part ways with a similar fee for player who is to turn 29-years-old next week, as opposed to a 23-year-old star, and whilst Palhinha does have vast experience, six years is a long time in football in which Ugarte could more than easily surpass Palhinha in terms of experience, international caps and potentially trophies won - and having been compared to N'Golo Kante, the signs are looking good.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte already has 200 first-team appearances in all competitions at club level.

Ugarte didn't have a poor season by any means at Paris Saint-Germain last season, but with the Uruguayan needing a new home to fully realise his potential, United could be the perfect breeding ground as a result of their need for a new defensive midfielder - something that Erik ten Hag is desperate for given the poor performances of Casemiro and Amrabat last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.