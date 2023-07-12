Marco Verratti’s former agent has gone on an extraordinary rant about life at Paris Saint-Germain, referring to the club as a ‘prison.’

It does not seem like there is ever a quiet day for the French champions, especially with all the noise surrounding star player Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman’s future at the club was thrown into doubt when he informed PSG that he would not be extending his stay at the Parc des Princes.

His deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and there has been heavy speculation that he could be on his way to Real Madrid.

But the French side do not want to lose him on a free transfer when his deal expires next year.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that he is open to letting Mbappe leave in the current transfer window.

He even gave the player a two-week deadline to decide on his future.

When Verratti nearly moved to Barcelona

But while the club’s hierarchy could potentially push Mbappe out the door, it was seemingly a different story a few years ago with another player.

Italian midfielder Verratti has been with PSG since 2012, signing from Italian side Pescara.

He has gone on to represent the club 416 times in all competitions, creating 61 goals for the French side.

Verratti has been a vital cog in PSG's team for years now and has lifted the Ligue 1 title on nine separate occasions, as well as six French cups.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 09: Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 09, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

But the Italian might have had a very different career had he moved to Barcelona.

Verratti nearly joined the Catalan side twice in 2016 and 2017 and his old agent, Donato Di Campli, previously spoke about how when the move fell through, PSG asked Verratti to change agents.

“Marco wanted to go to Barcelona. Play with Messi, become champion , which is different from being a great player,” he told L’Equipe in 2021, as per Spanish outlet Marca.

“I told Marco that if he wanted to become champion he had to change. It's nothing against PSG, but it's easier to do it at Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“When he realized that it was not possible, he was afraid. He did not want to be separated and not play.

"When he returned to Paris, they told him: 'We are going to sign Neymar, we are going to extend your contract, but you have to change agents.’”

Di Campli slams PSG in 2023

Now, two years on from the interview, Di Campli has spoken about the incident once again.

And with Verratti's teammate Mbappe now in a predicament where must either sign a new contract or be sold, he has not held back with his comments about the club.

“In Paris the players are imprisoned, you never do what they want but the club; it's a prison and there is blackmail,” Di Campli told Relevo, as per GOAL.

“PSG's attitude is always blackmail. We had decided to go to Barcelona. That, obviously, the emir did not like.

“Al-Khelaifi even told me that if I kept trying to do the operation with Barca, Verratti was going to let me (go). And that's how it ended up happening.

“I'm sure Marco was scared, he won't admit it, but that's how it is.”

Di Campli then went on to discuss how the Barcelona move collapsed, saying that Al-Khelaifi would not entertain any offer from Barcelona.

“From the day he arrived, Verratti was in jail. When we spoke with Barcelona, PSG met him several times, they told him that they were going to sign Neymar, that they were going to do a project around him...

“If you go against them everything becomes something personal.

“The ex-president [Josep Maria] Bartomeu did not stop calling Al Khelaifi and he never, never answered the phone. My experience with them is very bad, very bad.

“They only care about money. It's a club that has no soul. They don't let them leave because the emir and Al Khelaifi think that everything is 'buyable', that they can conquer the world with money alone. But it has already been seen that it is not possible.”

A tumultuous 2023 for PSG

Di Campli’s comments come on the back of a difficult few months for the current Ligue 1 champions.

Despite collecting silverware at the end of the season, the campaign was more memorable for fans becoming disgruntled with Lionel Messi.

After being booed by supporters, who also staged protests about his involvement at the club, the World Cup winner has now signed for MLS side Inter Miami.

And with Mbappe’s future also in doubt, they could lose two star players from the previous season in the space of a few months.

﻿What next for PSG?

Several PSG players are back in training to prepare for their upcoming pre-season matches.

Their first game will be played on Friday 21 July against Le Havre, before they face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Tuesday 25 July.

Despite possibly seeing the Portuguese star and Mbappe line up on the same pitch, no doubt most of the focus will still be on what is happening off the field.