Manchester United are keen admirers of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, his Ligue 1 employers are open to a loan - with an obligation to buy option - in the coming weeks.

With Erik ten Hag signing the dotted line on a contract extension and the former Ajax boss strengthening his backroom and coaching staff, all eyes are on how well the Red Devils fare in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

What could be the difference maker is a new central defensive midfield. Casemiro’s dip in form last term, combined with uncertainty over the Brazilian’s future, could leave Ten Hag and Co shortchanged in the role in front of the back four, hence their interest in Ugarte.

PSG Open to Ugarte Loan with Obligation to Buy

Midfielder keen on Old Trafford move

Mentioning Manchester United’s pursual of Ugarte at the end of his round-up video on YouTube, the reputable Romano suggested that, elsewhere, Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are open to an Old Trafford move.

As is Ugarte, Romano revealed. The 22-cap Uruguay international ‘wants to go to Manchester United’ and has agreed personal terms with his would-be buyers - it’s now just a case of a club-to-club agreement being struck.

“What we have to mention is Manuel Ugarte. What I want to tell Man Utd fans, I told you about De Ligt and Mazraoui, both players said yes to Manchester United. Manuel Ugarte said yes to Man United almost two weeks ago. He wants to go to United. He’s agreed on personal terms, and he's also waiting for Man United to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Ugarte, Casemiro, Amrabat - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Amrabat Minutes 1,935 1,987 933 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 88.1 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.4 Clearances per game 1 2.6 0.9 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.24

What Romano suggested is that Ugarte’s current employers would be open to a loan with an obligation to buy, purely on the basis that the ground-eating ace met certain conditions during his temporary stint. At the time of writing, his club are not interested in a loan with a buy option, but as Romano said, things can change in an instant.

“What I'm hearing is that PSG could also be open to a loan with an obligation to buy for Manuel Ugarte, but still an obligation, still a mandatory clause, not a loan with buy option, at least at the moment. We know things can change in the market, but at the moment, PSG want an obligation or permanent transfer, and so let's see what's going to happen.”

Man Utd Rule Out Ivan Toney Move

Plettenberg: Red Devils focused on other targets

Close

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have ruled out the prospect of snaring a deal for Brentford talisman Ivan Toney. With just 12 months left on his current contract, the Englishman has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs aplenty.

Despite signing Joshua Zirkzee earlier on in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils were still reportedly keen on Toney, 28, with Ten Hag looking to add experience to his attacking roster.

Plettenberg, however, has poured cold water on the claims, suggesting that no concrete talks or negotiations to strike a deal with the former Newcastle United man are underway at this stage, with the 13-time Premier League champions focused on other targets.

All statistics per WhoScored