Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing an opening offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Duran has been on fire this season and enjoyed a breakout campaign at Villa Park with 12 goals in 26 games across competitions. He's recently forged his way into Unai Emery's starting lineup after playing a stellar role as a super sub until the winter period.

The Colombian forward's fine form has inevitably put Europe's heavyweights on notice with inspired performances in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. PSG are set to test the Villans' resolve in the January transfer window as they look to continue their post-Kylian Mbappe rebuild.

PSG To Make £50M Bid For Villa's Duran

The Parisians Are Eager To Sign A New Centre-Forward

PSG is set to make an initial offer of €60 million (£50 million) to bring Villa to the negotiations table. The Ligue 1 giants feel this fee reflects their faith in the striker becoming a decisive player for them on all fronts under Luis Enrique. They'll have seen him do damage in Europe this season, including a sensational strike in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Enrique views the 15-cap Colombia international, dubbed 'world-class', as the ideal profile to reignite the Parisians' frontline. His pace and prolific consistency spearheading Enrique's attack could help them try to end their Champions League hoodoo.

Duran, 21, has a somewhat similar profile to the club's all-time top scorer Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid last summer. He has been one of, if not the most improved players in the Premier League this season. The Midlands outfit will likely be unwilling to part ways with the young upstart with top-four ambitions still high on their agenda.

Jhon Duran Premier League Stats Appearances 18 Goals 7 Assists 0 Expected Goals (xG) 4.77 Goal Conversion 24% Ground Duels Won 1.4 (40%) Aerial Duels Won 1.0 (47%)

PSG were reportedly open to including Randal Kolo Muani in a swap deal to seal Duran's signature. Villa don't appear to be too keen on the out-of-favour Frenchman.

However, an opening offer of £50 million could be enough to at least start negotiations for the player. The former Chicago Fire frontman has over five years left on his contract and has shown no desire to leave Villa Park amid his recent integration into Emery's starting XI.

