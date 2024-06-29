Highlights PSG have identified Lamine Yamal as a possible transfer target this summer.

The Barcelona star could be a Kylian Mbappe replacement for the Ligue 1 side.

They are reportedly prepared to spend €250m on his services, making him the most expensive footballer ever.

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Lamine Yamal as their next potential superstar, and they're reportedly willing to demolish the world transfer record to lure him to France. Towards the tail-end of the 2023/24 season, Kylian Mbappe finally put speculation about his future to bed and revealed that he would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer, moving to Real Madrid after seven years at Parc des Princes.

It signalled the end of an era at PSG. After experimenting with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, the club will be without all three from now on and while it was originally reported that they would be focusing on recruiting young French talent in the future, it seems as though they may have changed their mind now, with Yamal firmly on their radar, according to Mundo Deportivo.

PSG are Prepared to Spend €250m on Yamal

It would smash the current world record fee

After Qatar Sports Investments bought PSG in 2011, the club wasted no time splashing the cash in order to build a side capable of competing with Europe's best. They've spent money like no one else ever has and they're responsible for the two most expensive transfers in football history. Having spent €222m on Neymar in 2017 and €180m on Mbappe in 2018, they're now reportedly prepared to go even further and spend €250m to land Yamal's services.

The team have been admirers of the young Spaniard for quite some time and even had a €200m offer rejected for him early in 2024. Speaking after the fact, Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that the club turned the offer down as they are big believers in the star's talent.

"We have offers for players like Lamine Yamal worth €200 million, and we have said no. Because we trust in the boy, in his sporting projection, and we don't have the need [to accept]."

PSG are now set to return with an even bigger deal, one that would make the 16-year-old the most expensive footballer in the history of the game. Considering the promise that he's shown so far early into his career, it's not too surprising to see them take an interest in the Barcelona man.

Yamal Has Had a Fine Start to His Career

The Spaniard has taken the world by storm

While he's still only 16 years old, Yamal has already shown incredible promise and has emerged as a genuine star over the last 12 months. His performances for Barcelona have been very impressive, and during the 2023/24 campaign, he picked up 17 goal contributions in 50 appearances. His fine form has extended beyond his exploits for the Catalan giants, though, as he has also shone for Spain on an international level.

Related Who is Barcelona and Spain Wonderkid Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to record an assist for Barcelona in La Liga history at the weekend, but who is the teenage sensation?

While he's only played in the group stage of Euro 2024 so far, Yamal has looked superb for his nation. Spain steamrolled their group, and look like one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy. If that's the case, then the PSG target will almost certainly play a significant role in any success that comes their way.

He might not be on Mbappe's level right now, but there's no telling just how far Yamal can go in football. If first impressions are anything to go by, he might even justify becoming the world's most expensive footballer.