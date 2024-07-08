Highlights PSG and Premier League clubs are interested in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

According to Ben Jacobs, Summerville is not pushing to leave Elland Road as of now.

Leeds are expected to be busy in the transfer market, with three signings anticipated.

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is real, but they are yet to present an official bid, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested that Leeds will be hoping to persuade their star player to stay and fend off interest from several clubs around England and Europe this summer.

After failing in their promotion battle, the Whites are expected to see several outgoings this summer and are unlikely to keep Summerville, who is coming off a stellar year under Daniel Farke.

Last season, the 22-year-old was picked as the Championship Player of the Season and ignited interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Brighton, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Brighton seem to be the most active Premier League club in their pursuit of Summerville currently – the Seagulls have reportedly started initial talks to sign the talented winger.

Jacobs suggests that Summerville is likely to have alternatives by the end of the transfer window as he is now pushing to leave Leeds.

However, European football and significant wages could persuade the Dutchman to leave Elland Road after four years at the club – he joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020.

Summerville ‘Respectful’ to Leeds

He was never pushing to leave

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs revealed that multiple Premier League clubs could still enter the race for Summerville, despite concrete interest from PSG:

“PSG haven’t bid yet, but the interest is real, and as I say, there's a handful of Premier League clubs that could still enter the race as well. “I think by the end of the window, Summerville will have alternatives to Leeds. But what Leeds are trying to understand, now they don't need to sell, is whether they can persuade him to do the extra year?”

Jacobs suggests Summerville’s situation this summer is nothing like Wilfried Gnonto’s last year, when the forward handed in a transfer request after Leeds rejected a bid from Everton worth more than £25m.

“And as I said in January, Summerville was never pushing to leave Leeds. It's not a Willy Gnonto-Everton situation. He's always been very respectful. He's always been very appreciative of Leeds and how they've helped him develop, and he likes it there. “So if he goes, it will naturally be for an opportunity that has bigger wages, like European football. “But if he does end up staying at Leeds, I think under that scenario, he'll be perfectly content as well, because he's that kind of character that's really bought into Farke, his style, and that puts Leeds again in a stronger position.”

Summerville, who is earning £15k-a-week at Elland Road, enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Whites last season, contributing to 31 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier last season, Farke was full of praise for Summerville, hailing his outstanding performances and crucial consistency.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Leeds Identify Three Signings

After Archie Gray’s departure

Leeds are eyeing three signings to bolster the squad after a disappointing Championship campaign, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Whites have identified adding a winger, a striker, and a right-back, who would replace Archie Gray after his departure to Tottenham.

Jacobs suggests Leeds’ summer plans could well depend on Summerville’s future at the club as they are expected to be active in the market, despite previous concerns over Financial Fair Play.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.