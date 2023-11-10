Highlights Warren Zaire-Emery's impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the French national team at just 17 years old.

His PSG teammates, including Kylian Mbappe, celebrated the news with him after the announcement.

Zaire-Emery's development and success at a young age highlight his enormous potential and maturity in the game.

Warren Zaire-Emery's Paris Saint-Germain teammates had a heartwarming reaction to the 17-year-old's first call-up to the French national team. The midfielder has impressed many with his performances this season. With a Sofascore rating of 7.17, he ranks among PSG's highest-rated midfielders, trailing only Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha, and Kang-in Lee.

Finding his feet in the senior game, Emery has caught the attention of French boss Didier Deschamps, who played in a similar role during his career. Deschamps has entrusted the youngster with the same role for the national team's European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.

Explaining his decision in a press conference, transcribed by Get French Football News, Deschamps said: “In terms of what he’s been achieving at the club level since the last international break, he’s here with us because he has all the qualities to be at the top level, even if there’s obviously competition in his position. “What he is capable of achieving at such a young age already shows enormous potential and a maturity that is already well established at just over 17.”

How Zaire-Emery’s teammates reacted to his national team inclusion

When news of his call-up was announced, the number 33 received a wholesome response from his colleagues. In a viral video on social media, Zaire-Emery was seen lying on a hotel bed watching Deschamps announce the squad. He was then joined by some of PSG’s biggest stars, including Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, who jumped on his bed to celebrate with the teenager.

Smiles were spread across all their faces, clearly delighted by the well-deserved news. Once they got off him, Zaire-Emery appeared to be the calmest man in the room as he thanked his teammates. Check out the footage for yourselves below.

Video: Zaire-Emery's teammates congratulate him on his senior call-up

Unsurprisingly, the Montreuil native wasn't the only PSG member to receive a call-up for the next set of internationals. Lucas Hernandez, Ousmanne Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mbappe will also be part of Deschamps’ squad. They will be expected to help their club partner feel welcome in the national team setup.

Zaire-Emery's Season So Far

The teenage sensation has had a breakthrough season in the French capital. His 1,175 minutes across 14 games exceed the total minutes he played throughout last season. With seven goal contributions this campaign, Zaire-Emery has shown he's a threat at the top end of the pitch. He is also very capable defensively, too. He features in the top five of successful tackles per game in the entire squad, as well as being in the top 10 for most interceptions per game [Sofascore].

Being part of a PSG team adorned with midfield talent, Zaire-Emery has competed with players like Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and previously Marco Verratti for a spot. However, this competition hasn't hindered his development into an increasingly important role in the squad.

He now hopes to make a mark over this international break. With other young talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelin Tchouameni looking to cement their place in the French midfield for years to come, PSG’s wonderkid will need to make an immediate impact on the international stage. Should he get his chance in the upcoming games, he will become the youngest player to ever debut for France, and potentially his country's newest star.

Zaire-Emery stats for PSG (Ligue 1) Games Played 10 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 2 Pass accuracy per game 92% Tackles per game 2 Balls recovered per game 5.6

* Stats taken from Sofascore