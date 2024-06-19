Highlights PSG are reluctant to sell Xavi Simons this summer, but could be open to a loan deal.

Top European sides are unlikely to pursue a temporary deal for Simons.

Man United are keen to make early signings and repeat last year's scenario.

Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to sell their promising star Xavi Simons this summer, but a loan deal could be welcomed at Manchester United, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

PSG are keen to keep hold of Simons, who just finished an impressive Bundesliga season at RB Leipzig and emerged as one of the hottest attacking midfielders in Europe.

Jones suggests that the Ligue 1 side have ‘very little interest’ in selling Simons and says a one-year loan is the only viable option at the moment.

However, top clubs in Europe who target Simons on a permanent deal are unlikely to pursue a loan for the Netherlands international.

According to Jones, elite teams like Man City and Arsenal are not seeking to improve ‘someone else’s player’, but he suggests such a deal could work for Man United.

Man United Linked with Simons

Amid financial and squad issues

Jones, speaking to GMS, says Man United’s current financial situation and squad balance issues could tempt them to pursue a loan deal for Simons.

“One of the issues with getting Xavi Simons to the Premier League is that PSG have very little interest in selling him. Pretty much no interest in selling him right now, in fact. “So anyone that gets to loan him for next season is taking that for exactly what it is, a one-season loan with no obligation or option to buy. “There are not very many elite teams that opt for a deal like that, as you are pretty much-improving someone else’s player and also not giving yourselves a future platform to build on. It’s a fix for the here and now and that’s it. “So Man City will not go for an agreement like that and I’m not sure Arsenal will either. The ones who might are Man United. In fact, that might even suit them while they are addressing issues with their squad balance and finances.”

Recent reports suggest Man United’s transfer budget for this summer is just £50m. The Red Devils are keen to offload multiple stars to raise funds for new signings, as the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood are all rumoured to leave.

Xavi Simons Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 32 8 13 Champions League 8 2 2 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Man United Eye Two Early Signings

INEOS are keen to act quick

Manchester United are eyeing two early signings in the transfer window as part-owners INEOS are willing to repeat last year’s scenario, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

Last year, United acted quickly when they recruited Andre Onana and Mason Mount for a combined £102.2 million.

After taking more than two weeks to resolve manager Erik ten Hag’s future, the Red Devils are now eager to complete early deals in a bid to bounce back after a poor Premier League season, marked by an eighth-place finish.

