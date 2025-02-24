Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made an eye-watering offer worth €135m (£112m) to sign Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, according to Fichajes.

The French giants have ‘taken a firm step’ towards signing the England international this summer, although Arsenal are unlikely to accept their initial proposal.

Fichajes claims the Gunners value Rice at a minimum of €160m (£132m) and want to make a substantial profit on their most expensive signing ever.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in a £105m deal in 2023, making it a record transfer between two British clubs.

PSG ‘Submit Bid’ for Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta has blocked a potential exit

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are determined to keep Rice at the Emirates despite growing interest from PSG, with Mikel Arteta particularly reluctant to part ways with the 26-year-old this summer.

Rice, praised as 'world-class' by Thomas Dow, has been a mainstay in the Spanish manager's squad ever since joining two years ago and has been instrumental in their title push in 2023/24.

He is under contract at Arsenal until June 2028, with the North London club holding an option for a further year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and assisting seven.

Arsenal are expected to bolster their midfield ranks this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi now their primary target.

The Gunners are still working on a deal to sign the Spanish international after the season and have yet to reach an agreement over personal terms, despite initial reports claiming a move is done.

Zubimendi is seen as a likely replacement for Thomas Partey, whose contract expires at the end of the season, with no signs of an extension yet.

Arsenal remain second in the Premier League following their 1-0 home loss to West Ham and will next face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Declan Rice's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 5 Pass accuracy % 83.3 Progressive passes per 90 6.54 Minutes played 1,886

