Paris Saint-Germain have tested Aston Villa's resolve over Jhon Duran by offering out-of-favour Randal Kolo Muani in exchange for the in-form Colombian striker, according to Fichajes.net.

Duran has been thriving under Unai Emery this season and has bagged 12 goals in 25 games across competitions. Most came as an impact sub, but he's recently played his way into the Villans' starting lineup.

The 21-year-old's blistering form has put several of Europe's big guns on notice, including PSG, who want to add more firepower to Luis Enrique's side. The Parisians' squad is amid a transition following Kylian Mbappe's exit to Real Madrid in the summer.

Kolo Muani is deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes after failing to convince Enrique. The Ligue 1 giants want to use the French forward as a makeweight in a deal to bring Duran to the French capital.

PSG Knocking On Villa's Door For Duran

A straight swap won't be enough

Villa aren't willing to let Duran go easily and a straight swap with Kolo Muani heading in the opposite direction doesn't entice the Premier League club. PSG reportedly may have to include an additional payment in their proposed swap, with both clubs analyzing a potential deal.

Emery is well aware of Duran's huge potential, and the Spanish coach is thrilled with his striker's current run in front of goal. He said after the Colombia international scored the opener in a 2-1 win over Manchester City (via Birmingham Mail):

I think he has big potential. I think he is understanding better, his commitment is better than the last two years. He was improving but not getting to the level we wanted, now he is there.

Jhon Duran vs Randal Kolo Muani - Statistics Statistic Jhon Duran (Premier League) Randal Kolo Muani (Ligue 1) Appearances 17 10 Goals 7 2 Assists 0 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.77 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.7 1.6 Goal Conversion 24% 13%

Duran arrived at Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18 million, and he took time adapting to life in the English top-flight. He's now one of Europe's top-performing forwards, and his exploits have not only come in the Premier League but also in the Champions League.

Kolo Muani appeared to be on an upward trajectory after making a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was hailed as 'ice-cold' in front of goal in the Bundesliga by Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus.

Impressive form for Eintracht Frankfurt earned the France international a £76.4 million move to the Parc des Princes. But the 26-year-old has faltered in Paris, unable to win over the Parisians' coaching team.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.