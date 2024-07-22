Highlights Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could exchange players in upcoming transfer window discussions.

Possible incoming United players from PSG include Manuel Ugarte and Xavi Simons.

However, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes are being considered by PSG, potentially testing United's resolve.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could be locked in talks for players from either side throughout the transfer window, according to reports. With the Red Devils' interest in Manuel Ugarte and Xavi Simons being well documented, they could also see Luis Enrique's men move for two of their own players - with journalist Loic Tanzi stating that Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes are firmly in the minds of PSG chiefs, with both clubs having 'things to talk about this summer'.

United saw a minority takeover form in February after INEOS completed their 25 per cent transaction of the club, and one of the first things on the agenda was always likely to be a rebuild of the playing squad. That has begun already with the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively, and whilst Ugarte and Simons have been linked, there may need to be some outgoings to fund their transfers - with Fernandes and Sancho being two players who could depart.

PSG Interested in Fernandes and Sancho

United could see two of their highest-earning stars depart

The report states that United and PSG have a lot to talk about in the summer regarding their own players and stars could be on the move.

In terms of United incomings from PSG, there is the possibility of bringing in Ugarte, who is the most obvious of the quartet with the Red Devils having been linked with his services throughout the summer months. He would make a long-term replacement for Casemiro and there have been talks between the two - but the club could also make a move for Simons after a strong EURO 2024 outing and once again, there have been links touting the Dutch youngster with a move to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 10 =1st Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Through Balls Per Game 0.3 1st Match rating 7.39 1st

However, there could be conversations surrounding some of United's players moving to the Parc des Princes. Sancho is one name who has been linked, with the English winger's future still remaining in the balance despite positive crunch talks with Erik ten Hag earlier in the summer that has seen him come back into the squad ahead of pre-season.

And it isn't just Sancho who could make the move to the French capital - with the report stating that club captain Fernandes about a potential move. Despite being arguably the Red Devils' most important player, the £240,000-per-week star could be massively tempted by a move to Ligue 1 and if a bid does land, it could test both United and Fernandes' resolve.

United Would Loathe to Lose Fernandes

The Portuguese star is their most important player

Whilst the signing of Simons in an attacking midfield role would be a smart pickup, there is no doubting Fernandes' influence at Old Trafford and as club captain, losing him would set the club back regardless of who they bring in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes was instrumental in United's FA Cup win, recording three goals and three assists in six games as they hoisted the trophy.

A tally of 79 goals and 66 assists in just 233 games for the Red Devils is a record that speaks for itself, especially in an era that has seen periods of the worst success since Sir Alex Ferguson took over all the way back in 1986.

Fernandes staying at Old Trafford beyond deadline day would almost be like a signing in itself, and even if PSG do offer a lucrative deal that could tempt the Red Devils, it would need to be extremely beneficial for them to proceed.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-07-24.