The ultras of the French champions have threatened to "cut his fingers off" if Paris Saint-Germain were to sign Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer due to a gesture he made while playing for his country.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the French capital with PSG on the lookout for attacking options after the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and the constant uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at the club.

Vlahovic scored 10 goals in 27 games last season in Serie A in what was his first full season in Turin after his big money move from Fiorentina in January 2022.

However, ultras of the French side have made their feelings on the potential summer transfer explicitly clear.

PSG ultras don't want Dusan Vlahovic

The ultras gathered outside the Parc de Princes and were pictured holding a banner displaying a chilling warning.

The banner read: "If you come, we will cut off your three fingers."

Why do PSG ultras not want Vlahovic?

Marca, the Spanish news outlet, claim that the message is because of the three fingers Vlahovic showed after a game with his national team Serbia.

The gesture is said to refer to 'Serbian supremacy over Kosovo' and 'could also mean a greeting made by a Serbian guerrilla of unification.'

Vlahovic was also wearing a shirt that showcases Kosovo as part of Serbia in the photo.

The banner isn't the first threat that PSG ultras have issued to a potential new signing this summer.

PSG ultras aren't happy this summer

Before Lucas Hernandez's £34m move from Bayern Munich earlier in the window was confirmed, the PSG ultras told the French international defender that he is 'not welcome' at the home of the French champions.

This was because of Hernandez's previous and close tied links to rivals Marseille, where his father Jean-Francois played during the 1990s.

There is also previous bad blood between Hernandez and PSG after his involvement in Bayern Munich's victory over PSG in the Champions League final, where they accused him of rubbing in the victory, although the French defender denied any malice in his celebrations.

Dusan Vlahovic's future

The Serbian international isn't short of reported interest in his services, with plenty coming from the Premier League if he was to leave Turin this season after what has been an ultimately disappointing spell with Juventus.

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea are weighing up a move for the Serbian international with the Premier League side looking to replace the seemingly outgoing Romelu Lukaku.

According to reports, Chelsea's Belgium striker could be heading in the opposite direction and sign for Juventus after spending last season on loan at Inter Milan, where he reached the Champions League final.

London rivals Tottenham are also reportedly interested in the striker if Harry Kane was to leave north London this summer, after the Englishman has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season, but only has one year left on his deal with Spurs.

New boss Ange Postecoglou will be looking for a new talisman if his star player decides to leave London this summer.