Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night at the Allianz Arena.

Luis Enrique's side come into the game after being crowned Ligue 1 champions for a fourth consecutive season, while they reached the final after defeating Brest, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the final, losing just once over those eight games. Simone Inzaghi's side on the other hand were pipped to the Serie A title by Napoli and finished second, while they have reached the final following victories over Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Both sides have got some big decisions to make over their lineups for the game now, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to start.

PSG Team News

Kimpembe big doubt

Paris Saint-Germain will be coming into the game in Munich with a near fully-fit squad for the Champions League final, with defender Presnel Kimpembe the only major injury doubt.

Enrique must make a decision on his attack with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue all pushing to start in the front three.

PSG Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Presnel Kimpembe Foot 31/05/2025

Speaking ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference, Enrique spoke about the match.

PSG Predicted XI

Doue to start over Barcola