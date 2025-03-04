Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday night (Central European Time) in what has the potential to be the most exciting of the UEFA Champions League Last 16 ties taking place this week.

The hosts go into the game in remarkable form: their W15-D1-L0 record from 16 games in all competitions since the turn of the year means there is an argument that can be made to say that Luis Enrique’s side have played the best football of any team in Europe in 2025.

PSG ran out 10-1 aggregate winners over Ligue 1 rivals Brest in the Champions League playoff round to reach this stage of the competition. The wobbles the club from the French capital occasionally suffered during the autumn months are a thing of the past, and they head into this tie with renewed belief and confidence.

Result on Wednesday Night Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSG 2.4 7/5 +140 Draw 3.8 14/5 +280 Liverpool 2.9 19/10 +190

To Qualify for the Quarter-Finals Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSG 2.63 13/8 +163 Liverpool 1.55 6/11 -182

Standing between them and a place in the quarter-finals, however, is another team with legitimate claims to be the best in Europe right now. Liverpool sit atop the Premier League, rated Europe’s strongest top division.

Arne Slot’s visitors also finished first in the Champions League group phase with a formidable W7-D0-L1 record. Their only loss – 3-2 away to PSV Eindhoven on the final matchday – came when they had nothing to play for, as they had already secured a top-eight spot.

As the first of the two odds tables above shows, PSG are favourites to win in Paris this week. They are 2.4 (7/5) to secure a first-leg lead, while Liverpool are 2.9 (19/10) to do the same.

Liverpool are clear favourites to qualify. As the second odds table shows, the Premier League leaders are 1.55 to reach the last eight, while PSG are the 2.63 outsiders to do so.

Best bet

To those that have not followed Ligue 1 closely this season, the fact that PSG are clear favourites to win the first leg may come as a surprise.

It is difficult to overstate how well PSG are playing right now, however. They are on a run of 10 straight victories in all competitions, averaging 3.6 goals a game across those 10 fixtures. The last time there were Premier League visitors to their Parc des Princes home, they ran out 4-2 winners (vs Manchester City, on January 22).

The prices look about right to us, however. For that reason, we would rather look elsewhere for selections on the game.

We Expect the Goals to Flow

PSG’s home game against Manchester City on the penultimate matchday of the group phase was an open affair. We expect this game to follow a similar pattern.

Paris have attacked brilliantly in recent weeks, and are likely to try to take the game to the visitors. That sounds like a bold and arguably reckless approach against a side that can be as precise and lethal on the counter-attack as Liverpool. Right now, however, PSG manager Luis Enrique backs his side to take the game to pretty much any team in Europe.

You can make the case that attacks are better than defences on both sides. PSG’s likely front three – left-winger Bardley Barcola, newly converted centre-forward Ousmane Dembélé, and Desire Doue, playing off the right wing – have complementary skills that will cause the visitors lots of problems.

At the other end, Liverpool have the peerless Mohamed Salah . The Egypt international will be confident he can cause immense problems for PSG’s left-back Nuno Mendes, who often excels going forward but can be defensively suspect. Look out for Salah winning that duel, leading to chances for the away team.

Best bet

We think this is more likely to be a high-scoring than low-scoring encounter. An abundance of attacking talent being on the pitch at the same time is not enough alone for this to be the case. There are other factors to consider here, though.

First, knowing what a difficult return fixture awaits at Anfield, PSG will be keen to secure a first-leg lead. We believe they will take a positive approach, leading to scoring chances at both ends.

Second, there are defensive concerns at both ends, too. PSG’s front three are playing well enough to cause problems for any defensive on the continent right now, while, at the other end, Salah is in unstoppable form.

Over 3 Goals is available at 1.8 (4/5). With this pick, you will have your stakes refunded If the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.8)

Make Hakimi Your Shots Selection

In the Shots on Target markets, there are two PSG players that stand out.

The first is Achraf Hakimi. The Morocco international right-back, outstanding for PSG all season, is arguably the top performer in his position in Europe right now.

Hakimi has licence to get forward, and has been highly effective when arriving in the final third this season. He has scored five goals in 29 starts in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, a tremendous return for a player in his position.

The second is Fabian Ruiz. Almost certain to start in PSG’s midfield three, the Spain international has got forward effectively in Europe this season. He has managed a shot on target in four of the five Champions League games that he has started in 2024-25.

Best bet

We are surprised to find that Hakimi and Fabian Ruiz are both available at big odds in the Over 0.5 Shots on Target market.

Our recommendation would be to split your stakes across the two players. That way, you will make a profit as long as one of them manages a shot on target.

Top selection - Back Fabian Ruiz in the Over 0.5 Shots on Target market (2.88)

Top selection - Back Achraf Hakimi in the Over 0.5 Shots on Target market (2.9)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 04/03/2025