Luis Enrique and his Paris Saint-Germain players are under massive pressure as they prepare to host Manchester City in a thrilling and potentially decisive UEFA Champions League encounter at Parc des Princes on Wednesday night (European time).

The PSG boss faces one of the most important nights of his 18 months in charge in the French capital. After poor showings in the competition so far, PSG are currently outside the qualifying positions in the Champions League standings – heading into this week's round of matches, they are 25th in the 36-team table – meaning a loss and perhaps even a draw here could deal their hopes a fatal blow.

Early elimination from the competition would be a massive disappointment for the Qatari-owned club so there is enormous focus on the Spanish manager and his squad of expensively-assembled players ahead of the match.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSG 2.55 31/20 +155 The Draw 3.85 37/13 +285 Manchester City 2.75 7/4 +175

Improving Visitors Deserve Attention

PSG's new star signing Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is ineligible for this match, so the recent €70 million signing from Napoli will watch from the stands. PSG will rely instead on the attacking talents of Ousmane Dembele (a fitness doubt at the time of writing), Bradley Barcola, Kang-in Lee, Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos to try to get the win they desperately need.

Unfortunately for the Ligue 1 champions, however, visitors Manchester City have run into terrific form. After their dreadful series of results towards the end of 2024, Pep Guardiola’s side appear to have turned the corner, and go into this game in much better shape.

City have won four and drawn one of their last five games in all competitions. They travel to Paris full of confidence thanks to their commanding 6-0 Premier League win at Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Best Bet

Given PSG’s poor 2024-25 Champions League record – they are W2-D1-L3 from their six group games to date – and City’s marked improvement over the past three weeks, we are surprised that PSG are narrow favourites to win on the night as we head into the final 48 hours before kick-off.

PSG are 2.55 (31/20) to win, while City are 2.75 (7/4) and The Draw is 3.85 (37/13). It is asking a lot of City to win, but there are few reasons to back PSG to collect all three points, either.

For those seeking a selection in the Match Odds market, The Draw by default would be our recommendation. It is the outsider of the three, and arguably the likeliest outcome, making it good value.

For those who, like us, suspect City’s chances of winning are underrated, there are other ways of supporting the Premier League visitors at Parc des Princes.

Back City to Avoid Defeat

An alternative to backing The Draw in the Match Odds market would be to focus on one of the various other markets available to support Manchester City. One such selection would be Manchester City in the Draw No Bet market, available at 2.00 (1/1, or evens).

For all the improvements that City have made in recent weeks, winning in Paris may be beyond Guardiola’s players. PSG will enjoy tremendous support — a sell-out, 47,000-strong crowd is expected — and their motivation levels will be very high, given the almost ‘do or die’ nature of the game for them. By backing City in the Draw No Bet market, you have the safety net of knowing your stakes will be returned if the game ends in a draw.

An alternative would be to back Manchester City with a small start (e.g. +0.25) on the Asian Handicap. With this pick (available at 1.75, or 3/4) you are essentially stating that City start the game with a +0.25 goal advantage. You then add the actual scoreline at the end of the game to your handicap selection – so, if City avoid defeat over the 90 minutes, you have a winning selection.

Best Bet

Both the Draw No Bet and Asian Handicap selections outlined above are worth considering. We would be equally happy to take either of them, as we feel the underrated visitors will be good enough to avoid defeat.

Top selection – Manchester City +0.25 Asian Handicap (1.75)

Your Rundown of City Scoring Options

In a game with a vast array of talented attackers on view, the Anytime Goalscorer market makes fascinating reading in general, and especially on Manchester City, who have returned to scoring form in spectacular fashion in the past few weeks.

City have scored 20 goals in their last four games in all competitions, meaning there is considerable competition for places in their ranks.

Manchester City Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Erling Haaland 2.25 (5/4) Divin Mubama 3.1 (21/10) Phil Foden 4.0 (3/1) Savinho 5.0 (4/1) James McAtee 5.25 (17/4) Kevin de Bruyne 5.5 (9/2) Jeremy Doku 6.0 (5/1) Nico O'Reilly 6.5 (11/2) Jack Grealish 6.5 (11/2) Ilkay Gundogan 9.5 (17/2) Bernardo Silva 9.5 (17/2)

As you would expect, Erling Haaland is the favourite to score for the visitors, at odds of 2.25 (5/4). Second favourite is 20-year-old Divin Mubamba (who is unlikely to be included in the starting line-up), followed by Phil Foden.

The list of players that have scored City’s 20 goals across their last four fixtures is as follows: Foden (five goals), James McAtee (four), Haaland and Jeremy Doku (three each), Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Mubama and Nico O'Reilly (one each), plus one own goal.

The rundown of players that have netted Manchester City’s 13 goals in their six Champions League fixtures so far this season is: Haaland (five), Foden (three), Ilkay Gundogan (two), McAtee, Matheus Nunes and John Stones (one each).

Best Bet

If you are looking to back a Manchester City player to score, our suggestion would be Foden.

The England international heads into the game in fine scoring form, and has done well at finding the net in the Champions League this season.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 20/01/2025